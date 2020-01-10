Documents: Emre Can rules out Manchester United movement | Soccer news







All the main stories and rumors of transfer of national newspapers on Friday …

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham is interested in the right side of Barcelona, ​​Nelson Semedo, with the Catalans and RB Leipzig entering the race for his preferred goal, the Norwich Max Aarons defender.

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has ruled out a possible move to Manchester United.

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart held talks with Minnesota United about a possible move to MLS.

Leicester's boss, Brendan Rodgers, refuses to give up Juventus defender Merih Demiral, but has Manchester City competition.

The furious West Brom is considering suing rivals Aston Villa for his impending signing for 3 million pounds of Barcelona striker Louie Barry.

SUN

Tottenham has agreed to an agreement worth £ 28 million for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek.

Reece Oxford is about to join the VVV Venlo fighter on the Dutch side only six months after leaving West Ham to sign for Augsburg.

Gareth Bale "will not go anywhere,quot; in January and is very unlikely to leave in the summer, his agent said.

Celtic end Lewis Morgan could be on the verge of a sensational change to David Beckham's Inter Miami.

DAILY MAIL

Former Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has revealed that he was questioned by Everton for three hours when he interviewed him for his vacant management position, before finally losing to Carlo Ancelotti.

Inter Milan and Chelsea have reportedly approached Napoli striker Dries Mertens while trying to catch him in a free transfer this summer.

Chris Powell will continue in his role as one of Gareth Southgate's assistant coaches for Euro 2020 despite taking on a new role alongside Alan Pardew in ADO Den Haag.

According to the player's agent, no agreement for Pepe Reina will be made with Aston Villa until AC Milan has found another goalkeeper.

Bayern Munich's wonder child, Joshua Zirkzee, has revealed that he almost signed with Everton under Ronald Koeman, to become his next great hope after Romelu Lukaku's departure.

Southend players and staff threaten to attack before Saturday's game against Tranmere in a protest over unpaid wages after an acrimonious meeting with manager Sol Campbell on the issue.

DAILY MIRROR

Tottenham is interested in the right side of Barcelona, ​​Nelson Semedo, with the Catalans and RB Leipzig entering the race for his preferred goal, the Norwich Max Aarons defender.

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has ruled out a possible move to Manchester United.

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart held talks with Minnesota United about a possible move to MLS.

Leicester's boss, Brendan Rodgers, refuses to give up Juventus defender Merih Demiral, but has Manchester City competition.

The furious West Brom is considering suing rivals Aston Villa for his impending signing for 3 million pounds of Barcelona striker Louie Barry.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea is ready to make a £ 40 million move in January for the French West Ham defender Issa Diop.

Chelsea may activate the £ 42.6m release clause of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner in this transfer window, but he is still unlikely to get his signature.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are trying to sign the end of Atlético de Madrid, Thomas Lemar, until the end of the season.

Dan Evans' impressive performance for Britain in the ATP Cup has earned him his first seeded Grand Slam at the Australian Open this month.

THE TIMES

Mesut Ozil faces a permanent blacklist in China to such an extent that television commentators deliberately do not mention his name during Arsenal game broadcasts.

The Saracens were almost given a deduction of 70 points for breaking the salary limit, and were saved by Premiership Rugby regulations, allowing discretion in cases where such a heavy penalty may not be "in the spirit,quot; of the competition.

THE GUARDIAN

Inter have offered £ 3.4m for Olivier Giroud, but Chelsea is holding for £ 8.5m.

Cheltenham Racecourse insisted on Wednesday that it "has no plans,quot; to add a fifth day to its Festival meeting in March or change to a format from Wednesday to Saturday.

DAILY STAR

According to reports, Manchester United is ready to do everything possible to sign Naples defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the January transfer window.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has been urged to sign Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake if Chelsea is not interested.

Ashley Young is not happy with Manchester United after the club prevented her from joining Inter Milan during the current transfer window, according to reports.

Leicester has opened talks with Barcelona about a possible agreement for the young right-back Moussa Wague in the January transfer window.

Crystal Palace or Brighton will have to pay a loan fee to Tottenham if they want Kyle Walker-Peters to repay the loan.

The former Juventus player, Fabrizio Miccoli, was sentenced to three and a half years in jail for a mafia extortion scam.

DAILY LOG

Tottenham has contacted Lyon for a possible successful transfer movement in January for defendant Moussa Dembele.

Celtic and Rangers informed Stoke City of their intention to hold pre-contract talks with Tyrese Campbell.

Ross County star Mark Gallagher is scheduled for a transfer to Aberdeen, as the Dons have confirmed an extension to the Jon Gallagher loan agreement from Atlanta United.

Tino Kadewere confirms that he would be willing to move this month and the Celtic goal not only has its eyes on England.

SCOTLAND SUN

James Tavernier insists that he is happy to stay at the Rangers, despite the interest of former Newcastle club.

Celtic was hit with a new injury blow to Hatem Elhamed when the right back suffered a second groin injury at Hoops training camp in Dubai.