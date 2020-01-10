Declan Rice says "no player wants to VAR in the game,quot; after the voided goal costs West Ham

Declan Rice, of West Ham, said Friday that the entire Premier League does not want to VAR, after the controversial midfielder had a discarded goal in the final stages of his 1-0 loss to Sheffield United.

Rice thought he had provided help for Robert Snodgrass to equalize the detention time on Bramall Lane, but the goal was ruled out after a video review showed that the ball hit Rice's hand in the accumulation.

The Hammers celebrated wildly, thinking they had rescued a point after a horrible defensive confusion after David Martin's goal kick that allowed Oliver McBurnie to open the scoring shortly after halftime.

MORE: VAR is a big disaster every weekend, says Pep

Rice revealed the anger in London's locker room after the decision was against him and said that most soccer players in the top category in England do not want VAR to be used in the game.

"We are furious," Rice told Sky Sports. "All the boys are livid.

"This is a difficult place to reach, credit to (Sheffield United), they solved it. We created some opportunities and missed some opportunities. The goal in the end was difficult to achieve because a point along the way would have been good for us.

"I just saw it. (United defender John Egan) has thrown the ball in my hand. If you are running with your arms like this with the rules as they are now, it is handball, but it is not intentional. It is It is a kick in teeth.

"I think it's the thoughts of every Premier League player, not just me, almost everyone doesn't want to have VAR in the game."

"There have been so many decisions this season that have been absolutely crazy. They celebrated the VAR as if it were a goal and football shouldn't be like that."

"We're not very happy but he's in the game now and we have to keep going."

"I can't get over it, (Egan) hit him in my hand. He's not an intentional handball. He was buzzing. I ran 20 meters across the field, got the ball to Snods."

The head of West Ham, David Moyes, refused to participate in the VAR debate, but made clear his feelings by describing the Snodgrass strike as a "good target."

"I thought Declan had done brilliantly to break the medium," Moyes told BBC Sport. "He played a good pass and we scored."

"I thought it was a really good goal."

The Hammers remain in the 16th position in the Premier League, but are only two points away from the relegation zone.

His next game will be at home against Everton on January 18.