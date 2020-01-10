Declan Rice asks that the VAR be eliminated after the West Ham goal is discarded; handball rule & # 39; a joke & # 39 ;, says Jamie Carragher | Soccer news

Rice: "It's not just my thoughts, it's the thoughts of all the Premier League players, almost everyone doesn't want to VAR in the game,quot;

















Declan Rice was furious with the decision to discard the handball goal for the West Ham handball and claims that no one in the game wants VAR to remain

Jamie Carragher called the handball rule that rejected Robert Snodgrass's equalizer "a joke," while Declan Rice has asked for the VAR to be eliminated.

West Ham was defeated 1-0 by Sheffield United for courtesy of Oli McBurnie's goal in the second half.

However, there was a late controversy since Robert Snodgrass seemed to have rescued a point in the time of detention, but VAR ruled out the goal since the ball had been directed against Rice's arm in the accumulation.

"We are furious, livid," Rice said. Sky sports.

"He hit the ball against my hand. I was in motion and he hit it against my hand. Of course, if you are running like this and the ball hits your hand with the ruler as if it were his hand, but I did not have the intentional intention to handle it, VAR has verified and rejected the goal, it is a real kick in the teeth.

"It's not just my thoughts, it's the thoughts of every Premier League player, almost everyone doesn't want to VAR in the game. There have been so many crazy decisions. Sometimes it works, but you see fans celebrating VAR as if it were a goal : football shouldn't be like that. The emotions that West Ham fans showed when we called it was a real emotion. Not everyone is happy with that, but now it's in the game, so we have to keep going. "

Carra: the handball rule & # 39; an absolute joke & # 39;

The handball rule states that if a player gains control / possession of the ball after he has touched his hand / arm and then scores, or creates a goal opportunity, a free kick will be awarded. It is a law that needs to be changed, according to Carragher.

"The handball rule is now a joke, an absolute joke," he said.

"There is no way that goals like that are not given. We are talking about VAR, but the rules about handball have to change. It is shameful that they do not go as goal. No one knows inside the stadium what is happening. There was no intention to Rice, I can understand if the ball falls into the net of the arm. Everyone at home will shake their heads at home, apart from Sheffield United fans. "

Wilder: I feel for West Ham

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has seen seven VAR decisions against him this season, instead of just one in his favor. He sympathized with his opposite number David Moyes.

"I feel for David and the players," Wilder said. "The same thing has happened to us several times. But we would have been devastated if we had drawn that game."

"As soon as they scored, nobody was looking at him (a possible handball) but I felt for the opposition: they are the same groans and groans we have had in the past."