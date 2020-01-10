David Pipe dreaming of Champion Bumper glory | Racing news





Israel Champ ridden by Tom Scudamore (left) on his way to win at Cheltenham

David Pipe plans to send the main ante-pole contender Israel Champ directly to the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Pipe will refresh the five-year-old boy before launching it to the first-grade company for the first time, a task for which he has only 10-1 as a joint favorite.

Since encountering defeat in his debut under the rules in Worcester in October, Israel Champ has secured consecutive victories at Cheltenham and Ascot.

Pipe said: "I had a conversation with the owners, and the only other possible career for him was to go to Newbury, but the plan now is to go directly to the Champion Bumper.

"He would only have a penalty in Newbury, but he has already shown that he deserves to take a risk in the Champion Bumper."

"He just turned five, so we thought we would refresh him this month and then start training for the Champion Bumper. He won't worry about the occasion."

The Devon coach sees Israel Champ as a different type from his previous race winner: Moon Racer, who claimed the prize in 2015.

Pipe added: "Israel Champ is really a gallop, while Moon Racer was a little faster.

"We don't buy Israel Champ like a bumper horse, so all this is really an additional advantage. Hopefully it will be one for the future and the type to build on rookie obstacles next season."

Pipe also hopes that Warthog can follow the success of the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup last month in Cheltenham when he returns to the track for the Festival Day Trophy on January 25.

He said: "Warthog has left the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup well. He will probably return to Cheltenham later this month for three and a half miles.

"It was a good performance for him to go back up the last day, because he hasn't always done that. He will have to build on that again, but he seems to be in good shape."

After making a winning debut on the fences at Sandown in December 2018, Warthog was unable to finish two of his three subsequent starts last season, but Pipe believes he has it on track again.

He added: "The wind operation helped him in the fall, and we also medicated his joints, because he was probably feeling them a little."

"His education at home has been like before winning at Sandown, where he jumped marvelously. We are happy with him now."

The winner of the Pipe listed bumper, Eden Du Houx, has also had a recent wind operation and will return soon, with the intention of being the third time he has luck with the obstacles.

"Eden Du Houx has had a wind operation, and I hope he will return at the end of January," he said.

"I think we will run it more than two miles on soft ground on a galloping track."

"It will be discreet to try to get one next to your name before aiming higher."