David Moyes says he can cultivate West Ham if given enough time | Soccer news

David Moyes explains why he thinks he has everything he needs to be the man to grow West Ham as a club and provide stability over a long-term period.

West Ham manager David Moyes says he can provide stability and growth for the club if he is given enough time at the London Stadium.

West Ham reappointed Moyes as manager in an 18-month deal following the dismissal of Manuel Pellegrini in December.

Since then, he has overseen the victories against Bournemouth in the Premier League and Gillingham in the FA Cup.

Before his Friday night football match against Sheffield United, live on Sky Sports Premier League, Moyes described his long-term vision for the Hammers, which goes beyond his 18-month contract.

"West Ham needs to grow first. I don't think we can move from the position we are currently in to a European place or the Champions League immediately. I think we have to grow as a club," he said.

"I think you have to go step by step. I would love to say that it will be really fast and that we can get there immediately. I think that comes from stability, having a manager who is there for a while making the team grow."

"Having people who not only come for a couple of years and then move again. I'd love to have the opportunity to do it because I think I'm good at it and I think I can do it."

"That's how I see it, it doesn't always happen now in football because jobs are shorter than they were in the past. I think West Ham could really face a period of stability."

& # 39; I want reliability from my players & # 39;

Moyes accepts that the West Ham team is stronger now than when he left the club after his first spell in 2018, but insists that the team must break the cycle of playing well or winning, only once every four or five games.

"You expect (having a stronger team) should do it, but ultimately winning the games is the key," he said.

"You can talk about having a stronger team, but that doesn't necessarily mean you'll win the games."

"We have to be in a position where we have consistency and players give us a level of reliability week after week. It can't be a good game and four bad games."

"I feel I have had to go back to the beginning in some cases, but I have been very fortunate that eight or nine players have been here when I was here before, they helped me and made my homework easier. Come back. We have to find a training in the games That suits us.

"Ultimately, when I took control we were in the last three, we had a good victory against Bournemouth, but it was only a victory, we have to win another four or five to make sure we're not at the lower end at the end of the season ".

Masuaku: I was sad when Moyes left

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku spoke enthusiastically about Moyes's return and how he has transformed morale in the club.

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku spoke enthusiastically about Moyes's return and how he has transformed morale in the club.

"It's positive, when you have a manager like this, it's really good, you want to give everything for the team, for him, for the fans," he said. Sky Sports

"He's a very good coach, he's honest, he tells the truth. When you're a player, it's always nice."

"He knew me before, so when he left, I was quite sad to be honest, but now that he has returned, the mood has changed completely. Everyone looks happy, everyone is smiling and enjoying the training."

"There is no better feeling than winning. Losing leaves a bad feeling in the stomach."

"If you ask me my opinion, I think we can finish (in the top six). The season was not as we would have liked but it is not over, we just need victories."