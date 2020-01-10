David Luiz is a powerful Arsenal leader, says Mikel Arteta | Soccer news





Mikel Arteta and David Luiz leave the field after the recent 2-0 victory over Manchester United

Mikel Arteta says that David Luiz's leadership skills will be a "powerful,quot; benefit for Arsenal, as they seek to escape half of the table in the Premier League.

The Brazilian had a difficult start in his career at Emirates Stadium since signing with Chelsea in the summer for £ 8 million.

Unai Emery recruited him to provide stability in Arsenal's defense, but the backline conceded 30 goals in the first half of the season and Emery finally paid for Arsenal's bad form with his work.

But Arteta has selected Luiz in all four games since becoming a head coach and sees him as a team leader.

"Yes, that's what I wanted to demand," he said. "He is a player who has won more trophies than anyone in that locker room."

"We have to use that in a very powerful way. I wanted him to take a step forward, he wanted me to put all his qualities, his personality and his experience, on the team and he took a big step forward."

"I am very, very satisfied with him."

Arteta now believes that Luiz can become an even better player if he can add a greater degree of consistency to his game.

"I hope so," he added. "In the games he has played under me so far it has been excellent."

"His attitude in training, the way he communicates with his teammates, his desire to continue learning, is excellent. I am delighted with him."

Arsenal will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday with Arteta hoping there is no need to repeat the passionate part-time talk of the team he felt compelled to deliver during the FA Cup third round draw against Leeds on Monday.

His strong words turned an unfortunate performance in the first half into victory and he accepts that players may not have seen it coming.

"They've probably seen something different, a different reaction from me," said Arteta. "I think it's a two-way process, but yes, some were probably a little surprised. But I was also surprised in the first half."

"I think we have to react naturally depending on the situation and context."

"I love to win, I can only work to win and this is what this club deserves."

"I want to be the best, I want excellence in my players and everyone in the organization. So I will fight for that."