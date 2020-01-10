Daniel Radcliffe remembers being confused with homeless people in New York

WENN / Joseph Marzullo

The protagonist of the movie series & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; he admits, during an appearance on & # 39; The Graham Norton Show & # 39 ;, that the incident served as a wake-up call for more frequent shaving.

Daniel Radcliffe He once offered him a cup of coffee while hugging his dog in New York for a good Samaritan who confused him with a homeless person.

The "Harry Potter" star often has to endure being recognized wherever he goes, but he opened up on a strange experience while he was with his girlfriend. Erin Darke.

Daniel has grown his beard recently and told the host of the UK chat program Graham Norton which resulted in him receiving charity, as a passerby thought he was depressed.

"It's strange and fun, with some very strange moments. I was recently in New York with my girlfriend and while she was in a store, I was outside with our adoptive dog," he explains. "It was very cold and I put on a hoodie, a fleece and then a big coat on the top. As it was very cold, I knelt to warm the dog and saw this guy looking at me and then he walked by but he came back and I He handed in five dollars and said, "Get yourself a coffee mate." Apparently, I need to shave more often! "

The 30-year-old actor will also appear on the stage of the famous Old Vic theater in London, starring alongside Alan Cumming in "End of game". He says his move to the theater is an attempt to improve as an actor.

"I think it makes me better. It is hard work and it gives me a lot of confidence to know that I am not entirely the product of publishers and producers and that I can do it alone and exist outside of that," explains Daniel. . "It's also fun. I love being on film sets, but you're not in such a hurry as on stage."