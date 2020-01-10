Cynthia Erivo sad about the lack of diversity among the 2020 nominees in the BAFTA

%MINIFYHTML653e36af49a1cd6025d4acba17149a7d9% %MINIFYHTML653e36af49a1cd6025d4acba17149a7d10%

The actress of & # 39; Harriet & # 39; says she is & # 39; disappointed & # 39; for the totally white nominations and refuses to participate in the ceremony because it is not a & # 39; adequate representation & # 39; of people of color.

Cynthia Erivo He was "disappointed" after learning that all the nominees for this year's BAFTA awards were white.

The 33-year-old British actress received a tip to get a BAFTA nomination for her role in the biopic "Harriet"about Harriet Tubman, but a nod to the stars was lost, including Margot Robbie Y Scarlett Johansson.

In fact, there were no actors of color in any of the main acting categories, something that Cynthia believes is not representative of the current state of the film industry.

"It is disappointing to see that we have reached this point in time and have had such a wonderful breakthrough in inclusion and diversity, and this year's films were beautiful, such wonderful stories told and not having that represented in an award show that BAFTAs they are really disappointing, "he told Variety when asked about the lack of diversity among this year's nominees.

It was also reported that Cynthia had rejected the opportunity to appear at the awards ceremony on February 2, 2020, which the screen star confirmed in her interview.

"The reason I didn't act is because I don't think it's an adequate representation, as a woman of color, of people of color in this industry," he said.