Creator of & # 39; Pose & # 39; and cast will be honored at Black Women In Hollywood Awards

WENN / Instar / Nicky Nelson

The actress of & # 39; Captain Marvel & # 39 ;, Lashana Lynch, and the star of & # 39; When They See Us & # 39 ;, Niecy Nash, have also been announced among the winners of the Essence event that will take place in February.

Up News Info –

Series of successes "Attitude"Y"Queen & Slim"Director Melina Matsoukas will be recognized at the Black Women in Hollywood Awards next month (February 2020).

The writer and director of "Pose", Janet Mock, and some of the stars of the series, including Billy porter Y Angelica Ross, They will join "Captain Marvel"Actress Lashana Lynch Y "When they see us"star Niecy Nash among the honorees of the Essence event.

<br />

"Essence is pleased to commemorate the creative and critical achievements of black women as originators, caregivers, creators and creators during our 13th Black Women in Hollywood lunch," MoAna Luu, the company's creative and content director, shares in a release.

<br />

"Whether they are claiming our culture or dismantling traditional gender ideas, each of our winners elevates us when they present their unique gifts on the screen and behind the camera."

<br />

"While Essence celebrates 50 years of the power of our presence, we are proud to greet you all."

<br />

The awards will be held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles on February 6.