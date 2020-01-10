Conviction of Tekashi 6ix9ine confirmed by Manhattan judge

This Friday, a federal judge in Manhattan supported his decision in the conviction of a member of Nine Trey Gangsta Blood whom Tekashi 6ix9ine helped put behind bars. The judge claimed that Daniel Hernández's testimony was credible, Page Six reported.

Anthony "Harv,quot; Ellison, through his lawyer, asked the judge presiding over the case, Judge Paul Engelmayer last month, to dismiss the guilty verdict due to alleged lies the rapper said while on the stand.

During his testimony, Daniel Hernández, also known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, changed the tables of his former associates and reportedly gave the authorities everything they needed to know to put men behind bars. As previously reported, Daniel accused Ellison of kidnapping him.

The judge, referring to Ellison's case, stated that the evidence was "overwhelming." In addition, he said that Harv's attack on Hernández's "lack of credibility,quot; was not convincing. Reportedly, Ellison and his legal team tried to convince the jury that the kidnapping dilemma was simply a scheme to promote a new record.

In addition, the judge wrote in his statement that the idea that Hernandez and the other man created the plan to help boost his rap career was not supported by any evidence during the trial. Ellison is currently preparing for his sentence that will take place on February 26.

In December 2019, Mr. Hernández, 23, was sentenced to two years in prison. While some people on social media were surprised by the result, others argued that it should have been even less time, given their willingness to cooperate with the authorities.

According to the story, the hip-hop artist allegedly begged the judge not to send him to prison. In addition, Hernandez was visited that day by his father, whom he had not seen in years. Tekashi 6ix9ine seemed visibly upset after seeing his father in the courtroom, and even addressed him directly, saying loudly: "Is it a crap joke?"

Ad

Not long before Engelmayer dropped the sentence on the 23-year-old. Gummo The artist, his father, whose name is also Daniel, raised his hand and tried to speak on behalf of his son. However, the judge knocked him down immediately and declared that he "renounced that right,quot; years ago.



Post views:

0 0