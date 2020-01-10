Contestant of family dispute goes viral with a hilariously incorrect answer

Not exactly the answer they were looking for!

The tensions are always high when it comes to the final moments of any game show. In general, contestants are very concerned about making sure they guess the correct answer before time runs out, but from time to time, we are endowed with a hysterical moment that makes the Internet talk about it for days. Such was the case when Eva Dubois took the podium in Canada Family dispute Thursday night

The blonde too excited took a step forward to take the final prize home for her family, and although the question seemed simple on the surface, Eve made a big mistake. "Name Popeye's favorite food,quot;, host Gerry Dee asked them. Before he could complete his question, Eve intervened with what she thought was the correct answer.

"Chicken," he shouted before entering his own personal dance happy for the excitement of his quick wit.