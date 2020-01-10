College football scores: Clemson, Ohio State lead the first 25 for the 2020 season

How can you create a top 25 for the 2020 season when 2019 isn't even finished?

Because we can do it, it's fun to talk about them and everyone else will too. Too early classifications are a rite of initiation in university football: it is the definitive survey that does not matter, but it gives us a frame of reference, and something to talk about, for next season.

Clemson and LSU will conclude the 2019 season in the college football game on Monday, and both teams will be in the top five in 2020. The five best remaining schools are the ones we believe are really capable of winning a national championship in the It was from the playoffs.

The rest? Well, as we said, it's fun to talk about it. We will continue to update this through the NFL Draft deadline, National Signature Day, spring football and the rest of the offseason. With that in mind, here is the Top 25 of Sporting News too early for the 2020 college football season.

MORE: winners and losers of the bowling season 2019-20

Trevor Lawrence https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9e/a0/trevor-lawrence-102519-getty-ftrjpg_tk24cshgdgf016kpikpu0vutx.jpg?t=-448867971,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



University football rankings: Top 25 for the 2020 season

25. Boise State

The Broncos are still the Mountain West class, and despite a humble defeat against Washington in their bowl game, there is enough support for coach Bryan Harsin to make another race in a possible New Year's Day 6 bowl. Hank Bachmeier needs to take control of the initial quarterback job after an uneven first year. George Holani and Robert Mahone will run behind an offensive line that should replace three headlines inside. The defense must find a replacement for the Curtis Weaver pitcher. Florida State arrives at Albertsons Stadium on September 19.

24. UCF

UCF had some setbacks in 2019, but the Knights returned to a talented quarterback quarterback with Dillon Gabriel, Darriel Mack Jr. and maybe McKenzie Milton, who didn't play a down in 2019 after suffering a horrible leg injury. The Knights will be back in the American Athletic Conference mix, and third-year coach Josh Heupel has maintained the program's high standards. They will have opportunities to prove it against the promising ACC contenders in North Carolina and Georgia Tech.

23. Virginia

The Cavaliers are one of the four ACC teams classified in our ranking. Bronco Mendenhall led a veteran team to the ACC Coastal Division championship, and Virginia demonstrated in the defeat of the Orange Bowl against Florida that it is not so far from anything else. Replacing the dynamic quarterback Bryce Perkins and receivers Hasise Dubois and Joe Reed will not be easy, but the strength of this team will come from a defense that could return Zane Zandier, Noah Taylor and Charles Snowden. All three had more than 10 tackles to lose in 2019. Virginia will compete for another division title.

MORE: NFL Preliminary Statement Tracker

22. State of Arizona

Herm Edwards has the Sun Devils in running position in the Pac-12 South championship. Quarterback Jayden Daniels should make the jump as a sophomore after finishing with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions, but they will need to find a replacement for Eno Benjamin in the corridor. Jermayne Lole has potential to break as a linebacker. Four of the five defeats in the state of Arizona came by 10 points or less in 2019, and they have Utah at home next season. Road trips to Oregon and USC are the hardest part of the schedule.

21. North Carolina

The momentum under Mack Brown is real. The Tar Heels enjoyed a winning season in their first year, and recruitment is moving in the right direction again. Sam Howell set the FBS record for touchdown passes of a true freshman, and should continue to evolve as a sophomore. The Tar Heels were the only team that challenged Clemson in the ACC in 2019, and that trend could continue in 2020. We will see if the Tar Heels are ready for anything else in the first two weeks against UCF and Auburn, but regardless of this The team will probably be the smart choice to win the ACC Coastal. We are on board with that.

20. Cincinnati

Luke Fickell is at home with the Bearcats, a program that has won 11 games each of the last two seasons. Quarterback Desmond Ridder and runner Michael Warren have to make NFL Draft decisions, but even a division would be beneficial to a program that continues to recruit well in the state and should be able to compete for the American Athletic championship. Conference This is a group of 5 budding destroyers, and the big conference-free game is in Nebraska on September 26.

19. Louisville

Scott Satterfield led the Cardinals to eight victories in an impressive change in Year 1, and there is no reason to believe that growth will not continue in Year 2. Malik Cunningham emerged as the right quarterback with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, and the offensive line. The game should continue to improve. Javian Hawkins could also emerge as a legitimate candidate of the Doak Walker Prize in this crime. More depth is needed in defense, but this is the best bet to challenge Clemson in the ACC Atlantic.

MORE: Big winners of the initial signing period

18. Utah

The Utes lose several key game creators, including Pac-12 leader Zack Moss and quarterback Tyler Huntley on the offensive and defensive linemen Bradlee Anae and Leki Fotu, but Kyle Whittingham still has a team capable of winning the Pac-12 South for the third consecutive season. The incoming transfer from South Carolina, Jake Bentley, will have one more chance, and it is our bet that he wins the initial job and keeps the Utes on the outskirts of the Playoff conversation again. The first match against BYU will tell.

17. State of Oklahoma

Spencer Sanders proved to be a dynamic game creator as quarterback, and the only question is whether Chuba Hubbard will rejoin him and Tylan Wallace for one more race. The Cowboys are 8-10 in the Big 12 in the last two seasons, so it's a great year for Mike Gundy to prove that this team can still compete. We put the Cowboys here about Baylor, Iowa State and TCU. Feel free to argue.

16. Texas A,amp;M

The Aggies have consecutive recruiting classes among the top 10 to build their team in 2020, which means more difference creators to help Kellen Mond enjoy his senior season. Isaiah Spiller also returned, and this offense should be much better after a year of experience. The defense is mostly united. For third-year coach Jimbo Fisher, it all comes down to making that jump against the top 10 teams. The Aggies have 1-7 in that situation the last two seasons. The crossover schedule is friendlier against South Carolina and Vanderbilt, but Texas A,amp;M still visits Auburn and closes the season in Alabama before facing LSU at home.

Jim Harbaugh https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c4/37/jim-harbaugh-081818-getty-ftrjpg_64z72bprquxi1w6mz55nq23nc.jpg?t=1432382309,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



15. Michigan

It's the same old story in Ann Arbor for sixth year coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines return a list of talents, and the quarterback battle between Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton will be the focus of spring. The return of Nico Collins was huge, and the offensive line has improved. Daxton Hill is a prominent player in high school, but the question remains: When will this team break through against Ohio State and win a Big Ten championship? September tests in Washington and at home against Wisconsin will not be easy.

14. Wisconsin

The Badgers proved that they were the best team in the Big Ten West, and there could be a heated battle of quarterbacks between Jack Coan and Graham Mertz this spring. Jonathan Taylor left, and the defense must replace Zack Baun and Chris Orr. Paul Chryst has been able to replace these moving parts, but it will be a challenge this year in an improved division. A stretch of four games from September 19 to October 7. 10 against the Appalachian State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Minnesota will tell us everything.

13. Texas

We're not going to say that three-word phrase out loud, but maybe we arrived a little early. Sam Ehlinger returns for his senior season, and the young talent of the Longhorns demonstrated how good they can be in Alamo Bowl's victory against Utah. Brennan Eagles and Jake Smith should thrive in increasing roles in the offensive, and the offensive line will be better. The defense will improve with respect to linebacker Joseph Ossai, who had 13.5 tackles to lose in 2019. It all comes down to winning those close games: The Longhorns have six losses of seven points or less in the last two seasons. The trip from September 12 to LSU will come with the same exaggeration as in 2019.

MORE: Tracking coaching changes for the 2020 season

12. Minnesota

"Row the boat,quot; a little more. P.J. Fleck can build a season of 11 wins with the talent returned by the Gophers, including Tanner Morgan and Rashod Bateman in the air game. The entire Minnesota offensive line is back, although the defense will miss the deep American Antoine Winfield Jr. The Gophers are going to generate a stir this offseason, but the schedule is harder this time. A period of two weeks in October against Wisconsin and Michigan will be the turning point.

11. Auburn

We're going to talk about Gus Malzhan's job security during the offseason again, but the Tigers gained some time by winning the Iron Bowl. Second-year quarterback Bo Nix returns and should improve his consistency as a second-year student. JaTarvious Whitlow will be healthy. The defensive line loses Marlon Davidson, Derrick Brown and Nick Coe, but at least Big Kat Bryant and Tyrone Truesdell returns. The calendar is brutal and closes with LSU and Alabama in the last two weeks. Who did that again?

10. Florida

Dan Mullen led the Gators to consecutive New Year Day 6 victories, and has improved talent with each recruitment cycle. Kyle Trask and Emory Jones will fight for the job of quarterback, but it would be difficult to take that away from Trask given the way he completed this season. The return of cornerback Marco Wilson is a boost for a talented defense that loses CJ Henderson. Florida is close to returning to the SEC championship game, but Georgia remains the biggest obstacle.

9. Penn State

James Franklin signed a long-term extension, and continues to build the program towards a Playoff advance with large recruiting classes. Sean Clifford, Journey Brown, Pat Freiermuth and Jahan Dotson lead what should be a high-scoring offense, while Micah Parsons can take on the role of Yetur Gross-Matos as one of the best defenders in college football. Road trips to Virginia Tech and Michigan in the first five weeks will not be easy, but it still comes down to the state of Ohio. The Buckeyes who visit Happy Valley on October 24.

Brian Kelly https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c9/61/brian-kelly-0807118-ftrjpg_n4yk4b224vlu1y2ga67bk6foc.jpg?t=260724493,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



8. Notre Dame

The return of veteran quarterback Ian Book is the biggest advantage for Brian Kelly in his 11th season. Notre Dame needs to replace three headlines on the offensive line, and Jahmir Smith needs to step forward. Javon McKinley, Braden Lenzy and Tommy Tremble give Book solid choices in the receiving game. The secondary will be a question mark in defense. The schedule is fun with a trip to Ireland for Navy at the opening, a visit on October 3 to Lambeau Field for Wisconsin and the blockbuster on November 7 against Clemson in South Bend. The Irish have 33-6 the last three seasons. They will be in the Playoff conversation again.

7. Oklahoma

The Sooners face the violent reaction of a fourth defeat in the playoffs in six seasons, but Lincoln Riley didn't go to the pros and they're still favorites to win the Big 12. Spencer Rattler had a year to learn behind Jalen Hurts, and that will do it. pay off. Jadon Hasselwood is the next emerging star in the catcher, and the defense will face the same old questions with defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. September presents a visit from Tennessee and a trip to the army. The Sooners still have many questions, but that may not be answered unless they return to the Playoffs.

6. Oregon

The ducks are going up under Mario Cristóbal, and the next step is the elimination of college football. The loss of Justin Herbert is the first order of the day, but the new headline (which could come from the transfer portal) will execute a talented offensive that could still present Johnny Johnson III and CJ Verdell around an offensive line that introduces Penei Sewell Second-year student Kavyon Thibodeaux leads the defense, and five-star linebacker Justin Flowe will be an instant impact player (don't forget five-star lineup partner Noah Sewell, Penei's younger brother). Ohio State visits Autzen Stadium on September 12 for an early test.

5. Georgia

Jake Fromm is gone, as is the vast majority of his offensive line. But the Bulldogs will be in a position to make the same race to the SEC championship game around a talented list that Kirby Smart has built with a series of five recruiting classes. There will be an open battle and the transfer portal could take into account. Zamir White and James Cook will keep the game on the ground, and George Pickens could emerge as the best FBS receiver. Second-year linebacker Azeez Ojulari could make the leap to All-American. The road trip to Alabama on September 19 is the next opportunity to win the big game.

4. LSU

What will LSU and Ed Orgeron do for a bis without Joe Burrow? Myles Brennan will finally have his chance as quarterback, and Ja & # 39; Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. are back for another season. The draft decision of the Clyde-Edwards Helaire runner will affect the running game. The LSU defense returns almost intact and can build around second-year student Derek Stingley Jr. and another loaded recruitment class. Steve Ensminger, Joe Brady and Dave Aranda also stayed. Texas and Alabama visit Tiger Stadium, but there are road trips to Florida, Auburn and Texas A,amp;M.

3. Alabama

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and deep Xavier McKinney are gone, and Nick Saban faces the challenge of returning to the University football playoff for the first time. The battle of quarterbacks between Mac Jones, Taulia Tagovailoa and freshman Bryce Young will be the focus of spring, and there probably won't be an answer until the first game against the USC. Receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle are back, and Najee Harris has not yet made a decision. Dylan Moses's decision to return should help shore up a defense that was not up to the Alabama championship standard. Georgia visits Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 19. Then we will know if this team can handle LSU and Auburn in November.

2. State of Ohio

The Buckeyes lost the star players J.K. Dobbins, Chase Young and Jeff Okudah to the NFL, but Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields returns to a still loaded list. The receiving body will be the deepest in the country. Expect Garrett Wilson to be a great star while five-star catcher Julian Fleming joins the fun. Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers return to an unpleasant offensive line. Shaun Wade's decision to return to school helps a defense that will rebuild the line around Tyreke Smith and Zach Harrison. Road trips to Oregon and Penn State are the biggest bumps for another Playoff race. Second-year coach Ryan Day can work with that.

1. Clemson

The rhythm continues under Dabo Swinney. The Tigers seem to suffer some wear in the NFL, but the offensive runs around Trevor Lawrence's youth trio, Lyn-J Dixon and Justyn Ross. Clemson also has recruitment class No. 1, and defensive lineman Bryan Bresee will play immediately. Coordinators Tony Elliott and Brent Venables stayed, and that continuity should lead to a sixth consecutive race for the ACC championship. Including the conference title games, the Tigers have won 22 straight games in the ACC. The hardest game on the calendar is the November 7 trip to Notre Dame.