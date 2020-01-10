Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein apologizes for the "thugs,quot; comment | NBA News

Cleveland Cavaliers coach John Beilein says he apologized after using the word & # 39; thugs & # 39; during a movie session with his team.

Beilein's first season as an NBA coach took another turbulent turn due to a comment he made during a movie session.

Beilein said Thursday he had apologized after using the word thugs while reviewing the movie with his players the day before. ESPN.comCiting unidentified sources, Beilein suggested during a Wednesday movie session that his players no longer played as a bunch of thugs. Beilein said ESPN He had meant slugs in reference to the level of effort of the team.

Beilein repeated that explanation on Thursday after the shooting of his team in Detroit, hours before the Cavaliers faced the Pistons.

"I was saying: & # 39; We're making a lot of mental mistakes, and we deserve better because we're really playing hard right now. We're not playing like slugs. We're playing hard," Beilein said. "And somehow that word came out."















Beilein said he called the players later to explain the situation, and said he apologized.

"There was a really positive reinforcement from the boys this morning and last night. Very understanding, but it is something they certainly understand was serious," Beilein said. "Something that shouldn't have happened."

The rebuilding Cavaliers made a bold move when they hired Beilein, who had never trained in the NBA and turns 67 next month. He was much appreciated at the university level for his offensive insight and his ability to develop players.

Beilein left his job in Michigan to take over the Cavaliers before this season, but he has had a difficult start. Even after winning Thursday's game 115-112 in overtime, Cleveland is 11-27, and there have been signs of dysfunction along the way.

About a month ago, a report on The athletic Unidentified players mentioned that Beilein was being disconnected. More recently, star forward Kevin Love had a verbal exchange with general manager Koby Altman. Love also raised her arms in disgust several times while on the floor. Love then said he was acting like a 13-year-old boy.

Love said Thursday that he didn't think there was malice behind Beilein's comments, and forward Larry Nance Jr echoed that sentiment.

"He made a mistake. We all make them, but he apologized, he recognized him, and at this point, that's all we can ask him to do," Nance said. "We all heard it, we were all there. But at the same time, I don't think there are any players on the team that believe there were bad intentions behind that."

The word thug is considered problematic in part because of the way it has been used to describe black athletes over the years.

Nance said Beilein's comments were not immediately assimilated.

"It wasn't one of those things that they say, & # 39; How dare you? & # 39;" Nance said. "At second glance, yes. We realized that I was wrong, he realized that I was wrong. That's why he bent later, but at the moment it happened, he didn't catch me right away."

After the game, center Tristan Thompson did not want to spend too much time discussing the film session.

"What happened happened yesterday. We treated it internally," Thompson said. "At the end of the day, it was about Detroit tonight, and the boys stayed focused."

Guard Collin Sexton said the victory was important, to show Beilein that the players were still with him after his subsequent comments and apologies.

"Everyone was surprised, but then we realized what he said, what he meant. He says it all the time, so everything is fine." Sexton said. "He calls us slugs, because we move slowly. It's good. We knew what he meant."

