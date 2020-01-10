Clebo's Dabo Swinney era almost didn't happen and more fun facts you didn't know about the coach

Dabo Swinney has turned Clemson into a college football power.

The Tigers have won two national titles in four seasons and will seek to add a third when they face LSU on Monday at the National College Football Playoff championship game.

While Swinney is loved by Clemson fans, it wasn't always that way.

Here are 10 facts about the coach and how the Tigers almost missed the most successful era in the show's history.

Dabo Swinney was considered a bad contract

In October 2008, former Clemson sports director Terry Don Phillips promoted Swinney as interim head coach, replacing Tommy Bowden.

Swinney was only 38 years old, was a great receiver coach and had never been a coordinator. Many fans were not happy with the decision.

"I don't blame them," Phillips told The Clemson Insider. "When you raise someone from the assistant coach position, when they haven't even been coordinators, I understand why people were upset."

In an interview with ESPN, Phillips said he was impressed with Swinney's recruiting skills, his charisma and his relationship with the players.

"I kept hearing about this energy receptor coach we had and I found myself wandering at his side of the field," Phillips said. "I liked the way he trained his players, how he was tough on them, but he was always teaching them and he was always there for them outside football. It's not a facade with Dabo. He really cares, and his players feel it." .

Phillips said the players were always hanging out in Swinney's office when they were not at the driving range or in class.

"And not only receivers, but players of all positions," said Phillips. "The children migrated to this particular coach, and that caught my attention."

Under Swinney, Clemson finished the rest of the 2008 regular season with a 4-2 record.

In December 2008, Swinney's interim title was eliminated and Phillips appointed him head coach.

"Simply put, I had the feeling that Dabo was exactly what we needed at Clemson, although I knew that many others would not share that feeling," Phillips said.

Many media outlets criticized the decision, including ESPN, which he called a D-plus employee.

"Probably the most important thing (I remember it) is that he was a D-plus employee," Swinney said in 2019. "You know, ESPN in 2009 all the new trainers, I don't know they were 15 new trainers; they are about 15 or more. minus one year. And my name, and I was a D-plus. And I was so happy to get that plus. You know, and have you heard me say last week, I come to work every day with that mentality. I am an employee of D-plus. And that's something I've probably held on to. The rest I let out through the door. "

Regardless of the criticism, Swinney relied on his abilities to achieve great things from the beginning.

Swinney hid in a storage closet after he got the job.

Swinney was excited when Phillips appointed him interim head coach.

When Bowden was fired, he hoped he would also lose his job. When that was not the case, he needed a quiet place to sort his thoughts after learning of his new position.

"Well, the first thing I did was go to a storage closet somewhere because now I had this flood of emotions," Swinney said. "I had a million thoughts in my head and was literally writing notes."

They almost fired him

Swinney had a successful 9-5 season in 2009, but 2010 was a different story.

The Tigers finished 6-7, including a defeat that ended the season against rival South Carolina.

"After the South Carolina post-game press conference, I was told that Terry Don (Phillips) was in my office," Swinney told ClemsonTigers.com. "I thought," Well, I've done my best. "I really thought I was there to say goodbye."

But instead, Phillips shared his support for the coach.

“He told me things were going to be difficult for a while, but now he had more confidence in me than the day he hired me. That is weird today. That meeting motivated me to restore his confidence. "

Swinney paid Phillips in 2011 by winning the first Clemson ACC championship in 20 years.

"Without their guts to show confidence in me and allow us to build the program the right way, I'm not here," Swinney admitted. “Nothing we have achieved would have happened. He supported me in the face of many criticisms and gave us the tools we needed to succeed.

"We are not where we are today without Terry Don Phillips."

His real name is not Dabo.

Swinney's first legal name is William.

The coach said he didn't even know his real name until he was in third grade.

In Versus, Dabo Swinney is asked about his first name: "I didn't even know my real name until the third grade and they had those scantron sheets." – Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 29, 2011

"Dabo,quot; comes from a nickname used by Swinney's older brother, who used to call him Dat Boy.

He became a Dabo, thanks to his brother's strong southern accent, and the name stayed.

The coach registered his name in 2013, according to USA Today.

Swinney's mother was her university roommate

While Swinney was enrolled in Alabama, he lived with his mother in an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa.

From the State:

"The Swinney rented Unit 81 at the Fontainebleau Apartments in Tuscaloosa while Dabo attended Alabama, sharing the other room, and renting with a teammate. Unable to pay two beds, mom and son slept in one. He drove an hour in each address to Birmingham to keep his $ 8 an hour job as a sales clerk in Parisian department stores. On days off, he cooked chicken and meatballs, roast beef and peach pie for members of the Alabama soccer team. "

Swinney met his wife in elementary school.

Swinney met his wife, Kathleen, when he was in second grade.

While Kathleen and Swinney went to a high school dance together, they officially started dating in high school.

Kathleen attended Alabama with Swinney and the two married in 1994.

"He has been my best friend since I can remember," Kathleen told TheClemsonInsider. "I can't remember my life without him. I really can't. I don't know what life is like without him inside.

"I think a lot of people know their spouse in college or outside of college or maybe even in high school, but I don't know anything but him in my life. I'm really blessed."

He spent 13 years in Alabama

Before competing against Alabama in national championship games, Swinney played and trained for Crimson Tide.

He was an open receiver on the 1992 Alabama national championship team.

Swinney, who caught seven passes for 81 yards in his three seasons, joked that it was more a "crawl,quot; rather than a "walk."

In 1993, he became a graduate assistant and, three years later, a full-time assistant coach in charge of open receivers and closed wings.

Swinney left the program in 2000 when Mike DuBose was forced to resign as an Alabama coach.

He was a real estate agent

I like to call this part of Swinney's life, "How Dabo regained his rhythm."

When the coach left Alabama, he was a father of two 31-year-old sons and no major university wanted him because of an ongoing NCAA investigation.

From CBS:

"By the time Swinney was fired, Alabama coaches became almost untouchable for other jobs. The NCAA was investigating major violations involving players who were paid, a case that in 2002 resulted in a bowl ban two years for Alabama, which almost received the death penalty "Swinney was not linked to rapes, but that didn't matter when he looked for work."

Swinney felt a little lost.

"How did I get here?" Swinney remembered thinking about CBS. “I told my wife, and that was how naive I was at that moment, & # 39; everyone will want to hire me. I have trained eight years in Alabama. I have won a national championship. I have won a SEC championship. I've recruited all these guys. "

Then, instead of training, Swinney worked two years as a commercial leasing agent for a commercial real estate company in Birmingham, Alabama.

While Swinney hoped to return to football, he wasn't sure if he really would.

On the advice of former Alabama coach Gene Stallings, Swinney rejected an offer to become the head coach in a school of the Soccer Championship Branch.

In 2003, Swinney left his real estate profession when Tommy Bowden asked him to become Clemson's receiver coach.

"He literally called me out of nowhere on a Friday," Swinney said. "I trained eight years in Alabama, then I stopped training & # 39; 01 and & # 39; 02, those two seasons. He called me in February of & # 39; 03, he asked me if I was interested in training again. I said absolutely .

"There were many reasons not to accept the job," Swinney said. "Some people told me: & # 39; You will be fired in six months & # 39; people told me to rent in Clemson. We built a house."

Bowden was Swinney's former open receiver coach in Alabama and Swinney said they both maintained a relationship after his career as a player.

"If it hadn't been for that relationship," Swinney said. "Only that seed that was planted years ago when I was a young player, probably wouldn't have had that opportunity. Very fortunate that he gave me the opportunity to come to Clemson."

Two of his children play at Clemson

Swinney has three children: Will (21), Drew (19) and Clay (16).

Will and Drew are open receivers of the Tigers.

"Tiger Walk,quot;

Swinney created the now infamous tradition when he was interim head coach at Clemson in 2008.

"Tiger Walk,quot; takes place two hours before the start when the team walks more than 100 yards through thousands of Clemson fans to Memorial Stadium.

"It's five minutes of intense interaction with the fan base," said Swinney. "When you walk on Tiger Walk, there's no way you can't be ready to play."

Alabama Purchase Penalty

In April 2019, Clemson gave Dabo Swinney the biggest contract in the history of college football, a $ 93 million contract for 10 years that would keep him with the Tigers until 2028.

There was only one catch: an abrupt financial penalty if you decide to go to Alabama early.

Clemson created the clause amid speculation that Swinney could be the eventual replacement of Nick Saban.

From AL.com:

"If Swinney went to work in addition to Alabama, the purchase would be $ 4 million until 2020, $ 3 million until 2022, $ 2 million until 2025 and $ 1 million until 2027. If he went to Alabama, he should add an additional $ 2 million until 2020, $ 1.5 million until 2022, $ 1 million until 2025 and $ 500,000 until 2027. "

Swinney has minimized any conversation about leaving Clemson.

"I was in Alabama for 13 years," Swinney said in 2019. "I love Alabama and I always will. That will not change. But I will turn 17 at Clemson, my eleventh as head coach. I love where I am, I love what what I do ".

At this point, it is clear that Swinney would need much more than money to move to Alabama.

With your new contract, you will earn $ 650,000 in bonuses for each national championship.