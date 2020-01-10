ClassPass: Only 2 weeks left to claim your free 1 month trial!

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

If your New Year's resolution was to be more active, have healthier habits or get in shape, go if we have a steal to support your goals: enter Classpass! The trusted fitness membership program offers a FREE TRIAL ONE MONTH, but you must act fast, the offer ends at the end of January.

This is what we know:

•The way Classpass It works is that you buy a certain number of classes from the website, which give you access to hundreds of gym classes and training studies in your area.

• Referral contest: IIf a user (including members in a free trial) recommends three of his friends, ClassPass will give you $ 300 in credits! (Only applicable to US / Canada users).

•Each class with a fitness pass: As many people travel at the beginning of the year to work, this is perfect for those types of users and at the same time maintains their fitness goals (and they even offer wellness appointments too!).