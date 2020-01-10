Christopher Jullien de Celtic believes his season is going well so far | Soccer news





Christopher Jullien celebrates the success of the Celtic Scottish League Cup

Defender Christopher Jullien says he is delighted and somewhat surprised at how well his first season at Celtic goes.

The 26-year-old arrived from Toulouse last summer and has become a regular in the first team, scoring the winning goal in the 1-0 defeat of the Rangers in the final of the Scottish League Cup.

"I didn't expect to be playing so much," Jullien told Sky Sports.

"I thought I would have more time to adapt, but they made me feel very comfortable. Everything went well and everything worked out in the field."

"I didn't expect to do so well, but it's only part of the season. I want to do better and I'm sure that the staff will push me to be even better."

"I didn't expect to do so well, but it's only part of the season. I want to do better and I'm sure that the staff will push me to be even better."

"I will do my best to help us win everything we can."

Celtic has won the Scottish title for the past eight years, but they could have a fight in their hands this season, with Glasgow Rangers rivals to two points, with a game in hand, after beating Celtic 2-1 in the Last game before winter break.

Jullien said: "My parents told me, & # 39; victory makes you feel good and losing makes you feel sad right now, but it's just a first step to progress, work harder.

"The bad times we had, we always get up, work hard after that, and become stronger."

"The bad times we had, we always get up, work hard after that, and become stronger."

"We are still the first in the championship, we won a cup, we are in the next round of the Europa League, so the first part of the season was really great."

"The mentality that we have since the beginning of the year is that our first objective is the championship and we will do everything possible to achieve it.

"The mentality that we have since the beginning of the year is that our first objective is the championship and we will do everything possible to achieve it.

"I think we're going to win it, because that's my mentality."

Lennon: Celtic can change the focus of Old Firm

Neil Lennon admitted that Celtic may have to change his tactics in future Old Firm games after his first home loss to the Rangers in nine years.

The Rangers 2-1 victory at Celtic Park last month saw them move just two points behind their rivals in the Premier League, and they will reach the top if they win their game in the hand.

It came only three weeks after the League Cup final between the two sides, that Celtic won 1-0 despite being dominated by the Rangers for long periods of the game.

It came only three weeks after the League Cup final between the two sides, that Celtic won 1-0 despite being dominated by the Rangers for long periods of the game.

Lennon says those two games can provoke a tactical rethinking, saying Sky sports news: "We need to see how we configure ourselves and perhaps change the way we play to address the lack of pressure we have exercised in the last two games."