Christina Perri suffers a miscarriage, she feels "completely disconsolate"

The singer of & # 39; A Thousand Years & # 39; She gave the sad news on social networks just a week before she and her husband Paul Costabile announced their pregnancy.

Singer Christina Perri He has suffered a miscarriage, just a week before he planned to announce his news about pregnancy.

The creator of hits "A Thousand Years", 33, went to social networks on Friday, January 10, 2020 to share the tragic loss with fans.

On a Twitter note, he wrote: "Today I had a miscarriage. The baby was 11 weeks old. We are shocked and completely disconsolate."

"We were only 1 week away from sharing the news, so I feel it is also important to share this news (sic). I want to continue helping to change the story and stigma surrounding miscarriage, secrecy and shame."

Perri continued to express her determination to remain strong while she and her husband, Paul Costabile, reach an agreement with the anguish.

She continued: "I am so sad but not ashamed. I always remember how amazing and powerful women are to make life and heal. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see and love them." .

"I am so sad but not discouraged. When the time is right, we will try again, but today we mourn our little lost life."

Perri and Costabile got married in December 2017, on the fourth anniversary of the day they met, and welcomed their first daughter, Carmella, on January 17, 2018.

The news of spontaneous abortion arises a year after the singer revealed that she had had problems during her first Christmas as a mother after dealing with postpartum depression.