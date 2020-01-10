Christina Perri & # 39; & # 39; completely disconsolate & # 39; & # 39; after suffering a miscarriage

Christina Perri He is sharing a very personal message with fans.

The singer of "A Thousand Years,quot; went to social networks on Friday to tell her followers that she has suffered a miscarriage. In her message, the 33-year-old star told her fans that she and her husband Paul Costabile They are "disconsolate,quot; for their devastating loss.

"Today I had a miscarriage," Perri began his message. "The baby was 11 weeks old."

"We are shocked and completely disconsolate," continued the artist. "We were only 1 week away from sharing the news, so I feel it is also important to share this news. I want to continue helping to change the history and stigma surrounding miscarriage, secrecy and shame."

Perri went on to say that she is "very sad," but noted that "she is not ashamed."

"I always remember how incredible and powerful women are to make life and heal," said Perri. "To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see and love them."