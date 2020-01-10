Chrissy Teigen shares a hilarious video to prove Luna's hamster is alive

Stephens peanut butter is fine.
Thursday night Chrissy Teigen he took Twitter to share an update about his daughter MoonThe beloved hamster, who welcomed the family in March 2019. Fans had not seen photos or videos of the little creature for a while, and had apparently been pressing the mother of two for a status update.
To end the talk, the Cravings The author (who also gave her children another dog) tweeted a video of her daughter taking care of the little pet. As he joked in the legend, "stop asking me if the hamster is alive."
In the video, Luna walks towards the camera with her pet in her hands. "Who is this?" Chrissy asks his daughter. In fact, Luna replies: "Peanut Butter!"
"And what is today's date?" Chrissy continues to ask his 3-year-old son. As the little one responds: "It's Wednesday."
With John legendlaughing in the background, the model corrects her and says: "It's Thursday." When John intervenes, "That was close!"
Seconds later, the singer says "January 9, 2020,quot; to inform fans when evidence of peanut butter was gathered.
When they pulled out a page from the Queen of Twitter book, fans of the famous family trolled Chrissy in response to the video.
Like a fan tweeted, "It's fine but it's,quot;. Intervened other, "I need to see a little more evidence."
Chrissy and Luna brought the little Peanut Butter home in March, to John's dismay.
Like the star tweeted at that time, "Luna and I bought a hamster today. His name is peanut butter. John is not excited, which makes me love her more."
However, things got complicated when Peanut Butter disappeared twice in his first two days in his new home.
Naturally, Chrissy documented the entire saga on Twitter.
How she said the second time the hamster went to M.I.A., "Oh, my friend, the hamster is gone again."
"We are making your peanut butter on a plate to find peanut butter," he said in a follow-up. Send. "I swear to God that if other creatures leave the carpentry for it, John will vomit and die."
They ended up finding her, of course. And in April, Chrissy gave a hilarious update. As he tweeted: "The hamster has finally discovered his wheel. Is it possible that he gets too much exercise? Should he take out the wheel sometimes? I'm worried that he is about to start a fitness instagram."
This latest Peanut Butter update does not confirm or deny the possibility of the physical fitness of the hamster. Stay tuned. Everything is possible on the internet.
