Chrissy Teigen shares a hilarious video to prove Luna's hamster is alive

Thursday night Chrissy Teigen he took Twitter to share an update about his daughter MoonThe beloved hamster, who welcomed the family in March 2019. Fans had not seen photos or videos of the little creature for a while, and had apparently been pressing the mother of two for a status update.

To end the talk, the Cravings The author (who also gave her children another dog) tweeted a video of her daughter taking care of the little pet. As he joked in the legend, "stop asking me if the hamster is alive."

In the video, Luna walks towards the camera with her pet in her hands. "Who is this?" Chrissy asks his daughter. In fact, Luna replies: "Peanut Butter!"

"And what is today's date?" Chrissy continues to ask his 3-year-old son. As the little one responds: "It's Wednesday."

With John legendlaughing in the background, the model corrects her and says: "It's Thursday." When John intervenes, "That was close!"