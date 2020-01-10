Chris Wilder: Sheffield United manager signs new agreement until 2024 | Soccer news

Watch Sheffield United vs West Ham live from 7pm in Sky Sports Premier League; start 8pm. Game highlights available shortly after full time on the Sky Sports website and app





Chris Wilder took over Sheffield United in 2016 with the club in League One

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has signed a new four and a half year contract at the club, with the option of an additional year.

Wilder, 52, was named in 2016 by his childhood club and took them from League One to the Premier League, with two promotions in their first three seasons in charge.

Sheff Utd vs West Ham Live

After securing the club's return to the top category for the first time since 2007, Wilder received a new three-year contract in July and was appointed LMA Manager of the Year.

In a statement on the club's official website, Wilder said: "Naturally, I am delighted to sign a new agreement until 2024 and commit to the club that is close to my heart."

Sheffield United has won seven of its first 21 Premier League games this season

"I am grateful to Prince Abdullah (owner of Sheffield United) for taking the initiative and offering this contract. We have had excellent years and I hope we can continue the upward curve. Let's see how far we can go on this trip."

Prince Abdullah added: "Chris has played an integral role in our recent and current success and we want him to lead in the future, pushing us forward, hence the new long-term contract."

Wilder's assistant, Alan Knill, also signed a new agreement at the club.

"He is a dynamic leader, with whom the followers connect and it is important that we have someone of his stature leading this club in the field."

"January is a very important month, but ensuring Chris's signature was paramount and supports all the plans we have for the club in the coming years."

Wilder's assistant, Alan Knill, also signed a new contract at the club.

Sheffield Untied is currently eighth in the Premier League after winning seven of his 21 games and can rise to fifth with a win over West Ham on Friday, live at Sky Sports.