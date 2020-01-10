Chris Brown gets excited about his baby mom, Ammika Harris with new photos

Chris Brown is a proud father for the second time after his boo, Ammika Harris, gave birth to a baby whom the couple called Aeko. Chris and Ammika have been posting photos and clips of their son on social media.

Now, Chris is excited about his baby mom with some new photos he shared about her. People say she looks like Karrueche and Chris definitely has a type of woman.

Someone said: "She looks too much like Karrueche, she looks different, my boy," and another follower posted this: "She looks like Karreuche, but she's pretty. Usually, you go for the same looking girls."

Another commenter said: "You definitely have a guy, and I'm not mad at that," and another fan posted this: "Aeko looks like her."

Someone else said: Todos Are you all really together? Do you like this is one thing? No more lamps?

A fan praised Chris and showed his support: ‘Keep pushing, loving, evolving, growing … Hold on even in difficult times. Kiss her and hug her through the struggles and say that I am here, that I will stay and that I love you. Sending nothing but positive vibes. I want to see you win with Love and Family. "

Another commenter wrote this: ‘Hi Chris, I just want to say that you are happy. Love is a beautiful thing. Just keep making them success, and you have my love and support 4 ever❤️❤️😘 ’

A follower said: respect Always respect and love her. She was blessed by God to give you your Prince, and went through many things to give birth to her. "

A fan turned to the enemies on Chris's page and said, "What's wrong with you? If you're a true fan, then you should be happy that @chrisbrownofficial is happy. If not, get out of his damn page."

A few days ago, Chris took social media to share two photos of the royalty of the daughter and the newborn son, Aeko, and it is safe to say that both resemble his father.



