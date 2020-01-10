Chris Brown feeds the rumors of reconciliation with baby mom Ammika Harris in flirtatious IG exchanges

Instagram

Breezy takes Instagram to share a series of photos of Ammika, one of which shows the singer's baby looking in the mirror while putting on a short tweet jacket.

Chris Brown Y Ammika Harris It can be really getting back together, after all. The "No Guidance" star left an effusive comment about her mother baby in her recent Instagram post.

On Thursday, January 9, Breezy shared a series of photos of Ammika. A photo saw Ammika looking in the mirror while putting on a short tweet jacket. The jacket was buttoned, but she was not wearing anything under the jacket.

Meanwhile, the other photo showed Ammika, with whom she shares her son Aeko, sitting on a balcony with a neon pink bikini. "Hi mom," so Chris captioned the snapshots and added a heart-faced emoji.

<br />

Prior to this, Chris also wrote a flirty comment below one of Ammika's posts on Instagram. "Damn sexy," said the R&B singer, to which Ammika responded with an emoji kissing.

"He must feel guilty about something. He has finished doing it," said a fan about Chris's flirtatious exchange on Instagram. Another fan added: "I'm glad I found someone to be happy with again."

<br />

Rumors that they were together again began when it was reported that they were expecting their first child. Aeko Catori Brown was born in November, but it wasn't until December that he confirmed the speculation by sharing the first photo of his newborn son.

A source recently revealed that Chris and Ammika have a good relationship and that it has only strengthened since the arrival of their baby. "Chris and Ammika share a very strong bond and it has only strengthened since the baby was born," the source said. "Chris is madly in love with his son and very grateful to Ammika for bringing him into this world."

While Ammika confessed on social media that she is "tired" two weeks after giving birth to her son, another source said that "she is adapting to motherhood as something natural. She is very affectionate and is there for everything and anyone thing Aeko needs. " Her closed beings really "have seen a different side of her since she became a mother and has only made her even more beautiful in her eyes than they ever imagined," according to the source.