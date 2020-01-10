Chris Brown and Ammika Harris married in secret? – Here is why fans are convinced!

Did they marry secretly or not? Chris Brown and Ammika Harris provoked secret marriage rumors after they were both seen wearing rings on their left ring fingers!

So is! It seems that fans are convinced that new parents are not only emotionally involved, but even married in the background!

It all started with Ammika balancing several different diamond rings in a photo she published.

But that was not all! Chris shook a pair of diamond rings on that same significant finger when he announced the birth of his son last month.

Fans of the eagle-eyed couple noticed that the pieces of jewelry looked a lot like each other, which made people theorize that they were more than just accessories!

When it comes to fans, the classic but striking bands are wedding rings!

Not to mention that they are wearing them on their left ring fingers!

Of course, it is still possible that people read too much and are only accessories.

After all, Brown has used his diamond band many times before in the past!

Speaking of marriage, Ammika also posted a picture of an elderly couple holding hands today, with the caption: "Marriage does not guarantee that they will be together forever." It takes love, respect, trust, understanding, friendship and faith in your relationship to last. "

Was he trying to insinuate something?

These are some of the reactions they got from fans: A Aww, I support this! Me, she, he, Roro and Aeko are happy together. I'm super happy. " I'm sending … if he's happy, that's what matters. "I think it could be a compromise. Chris is in love!"



