China reports first death from new virus

HONG KONG – Chinese state media reported on Saturday the first known death from a new virus that has infected dozens of people throughout Asia.

The Xinhua news agency quoted the health commission in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the disease first appeared, when reporting the death. The report did not give details about the person who died.

According to a Xinhua report, forty-one people have the new virus, a coronavirus, and seven patients are still in serious condition, according to health commission information. Two patients have been discharged, he said, and no new cases have been detected since January 3.

There is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted among humans, according to the commission. The initial cases were linked to workers in a market that sold live fish, birds and other animals. More than 700 people who had close contact with patients were subjected to observation and no additional cases were found, according to the report.