China reports first death due to mysterious outbreak in Wuhan | China news

A 61-year-old man died of pneumonia in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in an outbreak of an unidentified virus, while seven others are in critical condition, Wuhan health authorities said on Saturday.

In all, 41 people have been diagnosed with the pathogen, which preliminary laboratory tests cited by Chinese state media earlier this week pointed to a new type of coronavirus, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said in a statement on its site. Web.

Two of them have been discharged from the hospital and the rest are in stable condition, while 739 people who are considered to have been in close contact with patients have been authorized, he said.

The man who died was a regular buyer in the seafood market, who had previously been diagnosed with abdominal tumors and chronic liver disease, he said.

The treatments did not improve his symptoms after being admitted to the hospital and he died the night of January 9 when his heart failed.

The commission added that no new cases had been detected since January 3.

The Wuhan health authority also said that the patients were mainly sellers and buyers in a seafood market in the city, and that to date no medical personnel had been infected or clear evidence of transmission from person to person had been found.

The World Health Organization said Thursday that a new emerging member of the virus family that caused the lethal outbreaks of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) could be the cause of the current outbreak.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause infections ranging from the common cold to SARS. Some of the types of viruses cause less serious diseases, while others, such as the one that causes MERS, are much more serious.

The outbreak occurs before the Lunar New Year holidays at the end of January, when many of China's 1.4 billion people will travel to their home cities or abroad.

The Chinese government expects passengers to make 440 million trips by rail and another 79 million trips by plane, officials said Thursday at a press conference.

Wuhan's health authority in his statement also urged the public to take more precautions against infectious diseases, and said he was moving forward with tests to diagnose the pathogen and until Friday he had completed the nucleic acid tests.