Fran Kirby has revealed that she is suffering from a virus that has kept her out of action for the past six weeks.

The Chelsea and England Women striker says he has lacked energy "to even get off the couch,quot; as a result of the illness.

Kirby joined Chelsea from his hometown club, Reading, in 2015 and has scored 26 goals in 51 games for Emma Hayes' team.

But the 26-year-old has appeared only four times for the Blues this season and has now revealed the reason for her current absence from the team.

"Those around me have seen me at my most vulnerable point and have supported me more than I could imagine," Kirby tweeted.

"I haven't had much to smile in the last six weeks and I haven't had much energy to even get off the couch and prepare some food.

"Once I get over this virus, I will return to the field giving everything."

Kirby also said he will take a break from social media to fully focus on his recovery.

"I will take a step back in social networks while trying to allow myself the best possible opportunity to recover properly from this disease and return to the field as soon as possible," Kirby added.