Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud agrees to the terms with Inter Milan | Soccer news

Olivier Giroud has agreed terms with Inter Milan

Inter Milan officials have held talks with Olivier Giroud agents and agreed terms for a transfer in January, Sky reports in Italy.

The French striker, whose Blues contract expires in the summer, has agreed to a two-and-a-half year contract to join the Italian team.

However, Inter has not yet reached an agreement with Chelsea, which requests between £ 6.8 million (€ 8 million) and £ 8.5 million (€ 10 million).

Inter do not want to spend more than £ 4.3 million (€ 5 million) and Giroud has other offers on the table, including one from Lyon, but is eager to move to Inter.

More to follow …