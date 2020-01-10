Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud agrees to the terms with Inter Milan | Soccer news

By Sky in Italy
Inter Milan officials have held talks with Olivier Giroud agents and agreed terms for a transfer in January, Sky reports in Italy.
The French striker, whose Blues contract expires in the summer, has agreed to a two-and-a-half year contract to join the Italian team.
However, Inter has not yet reached an agreement with Chelsea, which requests between £ 6.8 million (€ 8 million) and £ 8.5 million (€ 10 million).
Inter do not want to spend more than £ 4.3 million (€ 5 million) and Giroud has other offers on the table, including one from Lyon, but is eager to move to Inter.
