Cenk Tosun submits to Crystal Palace Medical before moving the loan | Soccer news





Cenk Tosun wants to stay in England and secure his place in the European Championship 2020

Cenk Tosun will undergo a medical examination at Crystal Palace on Friday before a six-month loan move from Everton.

Tosun wants more play time in the top division, as he seeks to consolidate his place in the Turkish team for Euro 2020.

Sky sports news He has been told that Tosun does not want to return to the Turkish Super League and would prefer to stay in the Premier League or move to the Bundesliga.

The palace manager, Roy Hodgson, already said he wants to add at least one more forward in January, since, despite being in ninth place, they are the second lowest scorers with only 19 goals in their 21 games.

Only Jordan Ayew has reached the five-goal mark this season with Wilfried Zaha, who has three goals, the only other Palace player to score more than twice.

Tosun's imminent arrival could allow Connor Wickham to join a championship club on loan.

The 26-year-old has struggled to stay fit since joining Palace almost five years ago, making only 48 appearances and scoring 11 goals.

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast is also back with a more expert analysis of here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.