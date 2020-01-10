Cenk Tosun joins Crystal Palace on Everton loan | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLce73e86645a1a41718e3ce6bf2728a0c9% %MINIFYHTMLce73e86645a1a41718e3ce6bf2728a0c10%





Cenk Tosun with Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has joined Crystal Palace on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old will have the task of improving the team's productivity against the goal: despite being ninth in the Premier League, they are the second lowest scorers in the division this season.

After closing the deal, the palace president, Steve Parish, said: "We are delighted to have secured Cenk's services for the rest of this season."

"We have enjoyed an excellent first half of the campaign and the arrival of Cenk will strengthen our team as we move forward to reach the top half of the Premier League."

"Cenk has a proven track record as a scorer and we have admired him for some time, so I am very happy to welcome him to the Crystal Palace."

Tosun wanted more game time while trying to regain his place in the Turkish team before the European Championship this summer.

He joined Besiktas Everton for £ 27 million two years ago, but has scored only 10 goals in 51 appearances.

Tosun's arrival at Selhurst Park could see Connor Wickham join a borrowed championship club until the end of the season.

He struggled to keep fit since joining Palace almost five years ago, playing only 48 times.

