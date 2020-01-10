Cassie Ventura and her husband Alex Fine share their baby's first video: fans say Frankie is too cute to handle

Diva Cassie Ventura has delighted fans with the first photo of her little daughter, Frankie Fine.

The portrait of the cowgirl theme with a full month old baby's face was also accompanied by a sweet video posted by her father, Alex Fine.

In the adorable photo, the baby, who is sleeping, is sitting in a hairy chair with his hand resting on his head. The adorable Frankie wears a pink cowboy hat and cute cowhide print pants with fringes on the sides.

Fans can't get enough of the sweet photo shoot and their lovely face.

One person said this: "Cassie is nothing but motivation fr fr 💪🏾 I'm about to take Cassie out. There she is! The sweetest little cowgirl! She looks like her mom here! Little baby cowboy chaps . 🥺🥰 "

This follower wrote a long article about Cassie's ethnicity: "I love her name … she has such a cute ring,quot; It seems Ice Age's little babyCassie has interviews in which she said her mother is black and Mexican you can also search on Google. Cassie Ventura was born in 1986 in New London, Connecticut, the daughter of a Filipino father and a mother of African American, Mexican and West Indian descent. He attended Williams School, a high school, located on the campus of Connecticut College. "

A sponsor made this beautiful statement about the fact that Cassie finally found true happiness: "I am very happy for Cassie, and I know she is finally happy." I knew it was going to be beautiful but OMG 😍. Frankie, well, that's the cutest name: thanks to the black features! The mix between the two is legitimately perfect. 🥰😭😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 "

This social media user said the following: “Pure beauty, oh my God. I can't wait to see his eyes open. It's a black room. His mother is Mexican, and Black and his dad are Filipinos. So Cassie's daughter is a mixture of a bit of everything, which makes her as beautiful as the next child. Despite what people say, multiracial children should always embrace every part of their culture and stop letting people put them in a box. ”

Cassie has found true happiness and was able to leave the past behind.



