Carmelo Anthony gives his single mother a new car and takes her to tears

Positive images of TSR: I guess we are all going to cry together today. Carmelo Anthony made a Maryland woman cry after he surprised her with a new car.

Single mother Shalita Anderson received a 2017 Mazda CX3 from Melo, who partnered with the online car buying platform, Gettacar. What makes this story even more moving is that Anderson's daughter, the basketball player at St. Mary's College Taylor Addison, is a big fan of Melo.

Taylor even credits Carmelo Anthony for having inspired her to continue playing college, according to Fox Baltimore. Anderson's car broke down and he found it difficult to go to work, deliver pizzas and support his daughter in college basketball games.

Thanks to Melo's generous gift, Anderson says he will never miss a game. Watch your reaction to the new car below and let us know your thoughts!