Carlton Cole and Sam Quek choose KOTPL XI for the team of the month | Soccer news







The Kings of the Premier League show, sponsored by Budweiser, returned to Sky Sports this Friday with another lineup of stars on the panel.

Sky sports Presenter Adam Smith and the guests build a definitive XI of the best players during the last month, armed with ratings based on statistics and fan votes.

Kings of the Premier League Live

This month, Smithy joined former West Ham striker Carlton Cole and gold medalist hockey player and sports presenter Sam Quek.

Carlton Cole and Sam Quek were invited to the Kings of the Premier League show this month

So how was the team developed? Let's start between the sticks …

Goalkeeper

The guests disagreed to select a goalkeeper, with Cole firmly supporting the plug of Watford Ben Foster. "If it weren't for (Foster), they would be worse," he said.

"He has had three clean sheets (in December). It is difficult at the bottom and he has been there trying to keep them. It has been one of the main reasons why they have been climbing slowly."

Quek reflected on the selection of Foster, but opted for Vicente Guaita. "Crystal Palace is focusing on being defensive and Guaita is key to that. If I hadn't been fit, they could be in the relegation battle."

Cole remained firm in continuing with Foster in the goal until Quek suggested that his friendship with the Watford goalkeeper was influencing his selection.

"I know, Ben!" joked Cole. "Ben won't mind, he will have other opportunities."

Final Selection: Vicente Guaita

Central backrests

The selections of the center of the defense were unanimous, led by the runner-up of the Golden Ball Virgi van Dijk. "Big Virgil has been outstanding," Cole said. "He is the stone in Liverpool's defense. Without him, there is no defense!"

"And it doesn't matter who he's been paired with this season," added the Liverpool Quek fan. "His performances, week after week, are nine and 10, so people expect that level from him now."

The second selection of Quek was James Tomkins of Crystal Palace: "He is one of those players that you don't really notice until you look at his performances and numbers. He just lowers his head, doesn't make it flashy and does the job."

"I'm going with Tomkins too," Cole added. "He is a central defender, a very honest person and player. I spent some years with him in West Ham. He came very young when he was already on the team."

"I always knew I was going to do great things. It's a nightmare to train, it's all or nothing. It has hurt me a couple of times!"

Final Selections: Virgil van Dijk and James Tomkins

Full backups

The statistics and votes practically guaranteed Trent Alexander-Arnold a place in the team and both guests marked him on the right side.

"It's really good in the future, but I'm a bit skeptical about going backwards," Cole said. "But, on the defensive, he is beginning to answer those doubts. He is beginning to show people that he can also defend himself."

"It's amazing," Quek added. "There is always a debate about who should start in the defense of England. Without a doubt, it is Alexander-Arnold."

With a limited number of options on the left side, Cole rushed to build a case for former West Ham teammate Aaron Cresswell. "You have to take care of yours!" he joked.

"He entered the team the previous month, he hadn't played for a while, but he did very well, a couple of goals and assists, galvanized the team and they are going in the right direction again."

Quek tried to recruit Andy Robertson due to the shortage of left-wing options, but agreed to choose Cresswell, who had ranked second by fan votes in December.

Final Selections: Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aaron Cresswell

Midfielders

Cole and Quek agreed that Kevin De Buyne, leader of the list, should be included in this month's team. "De Bruyne is world class," Quek said. "He is the complete midfielder: tackles, passes, shots, goals and assists."

Jack Grealish also received a unanimous vote and Quek questioned why the 24-year-old has not yet received a call from England. "To be completely effective, the team has to be built around it, it's so good," Cole replied.

"That's why I think it's been a problem for Southgate. Let (Grealish) mature until it's ready to take a team to that level and then you'll see the fireworks."

The last position of midfielder was controversial, with Cole selecting Dele Alli and Quek supporting Norwich star Todd Cantwell. "For me, Alli has done his job the best he could in a low-performance team," Cole said.

The gray line represents when José Mourinho was appointed Tottenham manager

"But Cantwell has been brilliant for Norwich," Quek said. "Everyone was looking at Teemu Pukki at the beginning of the season, but Cantwell is pulling the threads now.

"Because (Norwich is) in the background, many people may not realize it. But at 21, how he has been playing and linked to some big clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham, I think that says a lot."

The previous sonars show the direction and success of the passes in December, revealing that Cantwell tries a forward pass more frequently than Alli, but most do not succeed

Final Selections: Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Dele Alli

Forward

Both guests praised Southampton striker Danny Ings, who scored six goals with only nine shots on goal in December.

"I supported him in my fantasy team last season," Quek said. "After leaving Liverpool, I thought I was going to kick. Obviously, he had some injuries."

"This season, he is what Southampton is about and needs. He is not doing flashy things, but he can score the difficult goal."

The stars represent goals. Solid circles are target shots that did not result in goals. Gray dots indicate a shot outside the target or locked. Red shading indicates an easier possibility, according to xG, while yellow suggests a more difficult probability to score.

Both guests struggled to block the remaining strikers, with Cole backing Leicester leader Jamie Vardy, and the end of the Wolves, Adams Traore, while Quek backed Raul Jimenez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Cole insisted that Vardy should be included: "He is such a massive player for Leicester. The effect he has is vital. We have to have him, an absolute striker. We're not doing tactics here!"

Quek claimed the final selection: "Since the change of manager (in Everton), Calvert-Lewin came to light. Five goals in seven games. You could see that he spoke before the Liverpool game, he was full of confidence."

Final Selections: Danny Ings, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jamie Vardy

King of the month

Cole and Quek nominated Ings as their King of the month. "Everything he touches turns to gold," Cole said. "Even some of the difficult opportunities he is saving. He has been getting stronger and leading that team."

"This month, he stole all the headlines," Quek added. "He is the reason why Southampton is doing so well."

Final XI

Don't you agree with the final selections? Use the team selector below to create your XI and share it on Twitter @SkySportsPL using the hashtag #KOTPL.