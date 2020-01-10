Cardiff vs Swansea: fans should not fear facial recognition, police say | Soccer news

















Facial recognition intended to identify banned supporters will be used at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.

Football fans have no reason to fear the use of facial recognition technology amid criticism for its use in the South Wales derby on Sunday, according to police.

The system, which was also in use in the October match between Swansea and Cardiff, is designed to identify and help eliminate fans who are subject to prohibition orders.

Groups of supporters have claimed that it infringes their privacy rights, but Alun Michael, the South Wales police and crime commissioner, says "common fanatics,quot; shouldn't worry.

He said Sky sports news: "There are people who have been banned from participating in the game and we want them to be trapped and not be there."

"The vast majority of decent people, who just want to go to a soccer game, can do it and can take their sons and daughters knowing they are sure to do it."

"If your image is not that of someone who is on the watch list and is someone who has been banned by the court, your image will be deleted virtually instantly.

"There is no question of retention, since there is, for example, with CCTV on the street. Therefore, ordinary members of the public, decent fans who come to watch a football game, do not have to worry at all ".

The technology works by using cameras in the stadium to scan faces in the crowd and cross-reference with existing police photos.

If possible matches are identified with those prohibition orders issued, the officers are quickly marked. The images and data of those who are not on the police watch lists are removed immediately.

But Vince Alm, of the Welsh Football Supporters Association, is not convinced. Sky sports news: "We are very disappointed. We do not believe that it is justified, it is a disproportionate threat.

"Biometric data is placed through a computer; that opens up a completely different argument that the police can verify any of your personal data. It is a violation of your privacy rights.