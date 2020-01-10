Bulgarian environment minister accused of water crisis | News

Bulgarian Minister of Environment and Water, Neno Dimov, was accused of deliberate mismanagement of water supplies for the western city of Pernik, prosecutors said on Friday.

Dimov faces up to eight years in prison for allowing the supply of water to industrial users even when he was informed that water in a dam, the only source of drinking water for the city of 70,000 inhabitants, has declined severely, prosecutors said.

Dimov resigned earlier on Friday.

Pernik, a city with a population of more than 70,000 inhabitants, has been subject to severe and continuous water restrictions for approximately two months, an issue that has been investigated by several institutions.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said Dimov's work was a matter of discussion with the partners of the ruling coalition.

In the third Borissov government, formed in May 2017, Dimov was nominated for the position by the minority partner in the coalition, the United Patriots nationalists.

The Prosecutor's Office said in a statement that Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev visited Pernik on Thursday to coordinate actions in the investigation related to pre-trial procedures related to the city's water crisis, which is about 25 kilometers (16 miles) west of the capital, Sofia. .

"Evidence of crimes committed by officials that led to water supply problems in Pernik are being collected," the office said in a statement.

The Socialist Party, the largest opposition party, said it would file a motion of distrust against the Borissov government, accusing it of not guaranteeing adequate water and clean air policies, resulting in water restrictions in Pernik and serious air pollution in many Bulgarians. cities

The motion is unlikely to be passed, as the government has the support of a small populist party and can secure a parliamentary majority.

Prosecutors have focused their investigation on possible mismanagement, whether local officials of the supply company and the municipal administration have taken appropriate measures to guarantee water supply to Pernik and several nearby cities.