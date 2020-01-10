Buckingham Palace in emergency session to resolve the crisis of Harry and Meghan

LONDON – Prince Harry and Meghan's shocking announcement that they plan to become part-time royalty members caused a painful break in their family. But it has also forced Buckingham Palace to confront the changing nature of British real life as the era of Queen Elizabeth II comes to an end.

On Friday, the palace convened an emergency meeting to address the couple's proposal to "back off,quot; their royal duties, seek financial independence and live part of the year in North America. The goal, according to people linked to the palace, was to find fast accommodation with the couple, who had dangerously isolated themselves in the Windsor House. That could come in a matter of days, they said.

Meghan, also known as the Duchess of Sussex, flew alone to Canada after the announcement of caring for the couple's eight-month-old son, Archie, who was staying there with a friend. His hasty departure suggested that, no matter how much the palace decides to respond, things will not return to normal.

While Friday’s meeting was aimed at easing the crisis and finding a new deal for Prince Harry and Meghan, people linked to the palace said it would have broader implications. Any concession or stipulation agreed upon by Buckingham Palace could potentially apply to other family members, since the royal family has always been guided by precedents.