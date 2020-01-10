Buckingham Palace in emergency session to resolve the crisis of Harry and Meghan

LONDON – Prince Harry and Meghan's shocking announcement that they plan to become part-time royalty members caused a painful break in their family. But it has also forced Buckingham Palace to confront the changing nature of British real life as the era of Queen Elizabeth II comes to an end.
On Friday, the palace convened an emergency meeting to address the couple's proposal to "back off,quot; their royal duties, seek financial independence and live part of the year in North America. The goal, according to people linked to the palace, was to find fast accommodation with the couple, who had dangerously isolated themselves in the Windsor House. That could come in a matter of days, they said.
Meghan, also known as the Duchess of Sussex, flew alone to Canada after the announcement of caring for the couple's eight-month-old son, Archie, who was staying there with a friend. His hasty departure suggested that, no matter how much the palace decides to respond, things will not return to normal.
While Friday’s meeting was aimed at easing the crisis and finding a new deal for Prince Harry and Meghan, people linked to the palace said it would have broader implications. Any concession or stipulation agreed upon by Buckingham Palace could potentially apply to other family members, since the royal family has always been guided by precedents.
The private secretaries of the queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry participated in the session. Prince William had a particular interest, said a person close to the palace, because his youngest children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will face the same situation as his brother: he is unlikely to sit on the throne, but they are still Very visible family members.
Prince Charles, the former heir and Prince Harry's father, has taken over the crisis response, just as he did last November after his brother, Prince Andrew, He granted a dire interview to the BBC about his dealings with the disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein. Under pressure from Prince Charles, the queen essentially stripped Prince Andrew of his official duties.
Prince Charles has long talked about his desire to rationalize the family during his reign, raising questions about how many members would continue to carry out official functions or receive funds from the state.
The 93-year-old queen has already reduced her public schedule. With the banishment of Prince Andrew and the self-exile of Prince Harry, the number of royals who support the heavy calendar of charity events, diplomatic ceremonies and visits to the family's hospital would be reduced to a small circle, possibly overloaded.
Despite all the hurt feelings, the royal family experts said they did not expect the queen to attack the duke and duchess. Unlike Prince Andrew, who was an increasingly peripheral figure, Prince Harry and Meghan, along with Archie, have come to They symbolize the future of the family: world stars, with a multiracial family that attracts the entire British Commonwealth.
"The queen is the first to admit that she wants a friendly solution," said Dickie Arbiter, who served as the queen's press secretary from 1988 to 2000. "It is important not only for Harry and Meghan; it is important to avoid the fracture of the monarchy as an institution. "
Even so, the obstacles posed by the couple's plans are formidable, ranging from how they will earn a living to who will pay for their safety. Many of them have implications for public financing of the monarchy, which is based on the idea that the royal family is dedicated full-time to public service.
They have not ruled out spending part of the year in southern California, where the duchess was raised and where her mother, Doria Ragland, lives. Even in Canada, a member of the Commonwealth, their immigration status would be a problem.
The Duke and Duchess explained their thinking in a A carefully crafted website designed by a Toronto firm in recent months without any contribution from Buckingham Palace. They excluded their own palace staff from the ad, leaving them unsure of keeping their jobs.
At Friday's meeting, Prince Harry and his wife were represented by their chief of staff, Fiona Mcilwham, who served as ambassador to Albania and is seen as a rising star in the British diplomatic service. Older family members usually choose their main advisors from the ranks of diplomats. Clive Alderton, Prince Charles's private secretary, served as ambassador to Morocco.
Their similar background and pedigree could help the advisors to soften the bristling feathers among their bosses. But the Sussex have notified that they are willing to leave normal channels. There was Friday's rumors that Prince Harry would soon leave to meet his wife in Canada.
The British media continued to subject the couple to scathing coverage, with the Daily Mail pointing out: "Meghan flees to Canada,quot; and the Sun pointing out: "They have left Archie in Canada." The Daily Telegraph listed all the concessions that the queen said she had given the couple, concluding, "they still wanted more."
As the show has developed in days of breathless headlines, emerging cultural failures emerge, which break in the same way as the tense national debate over Brexit. Tabloids such as the Daily Mail and the Sun, which defended leaving the European Union, have tended to be more critical of Prince Harry and the defense of the monarchy, as have the Brexit newspapers such as the Telegraph.
The center-left newspapers such as The Guardian, which opposed Brexit, have tended to sympathize more with Prince Harry and his American wife, even if they cover their coverage with disdain throughout the entire royal enterprise.
Marina Hyde, a columnist for The Guardian, drew a parallel between Prince Harry and King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne in 1936 instead of giving up his dream of marrying a divorced American woman, Wallis Simpson. The couple, he wrote, probably had no choice but to make a final turn around the queen.
"The movement resembles the action of two people who know that if they consult others about things, they just try to stop it," Hyde said. Perhaps, he added, Buckingham Palace "can Skype the Sussexes in Canada?"