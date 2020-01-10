Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United approaches the signing of midfielder of Sporting Lisbon, says Filipe Dias | Soccer news

Days: "The situation has changed since last summer; United this time is really approaching Bruno Fernandes,quot;







Manchester United is closing an agreement with Sporting Lisbon to sign Bruno Fernandes, says Portuguese journalist Filipe Dias.

The 25-year-old Portugal international was a goal for United and Tottenham in the summer, but he finally stayed at the Primeira Liga club, signing an improved contract in November.

Talking about the latest edition of the Talk transfer podcast, Dias, editor in chief of the Portuguese sports newspaper Oh jogoHe said Sporting will be forced to sell to the midfielder due to growing financial difficulties.

"The story so far is that United this time is really getting close to Bruno Fernandes," Dias said. "We tell the story that there are conversations between the two clubs and we think that an agreement could be reached in the next few days, or even hours, because Sporting needs a lot of money."

"The situation has changed since last summer. They did not accept an agreement with Tottenham for 70 million euros, but that would have been paid with 40 million euros in advance and then another 30 million."

"Now Sporting will accept 70 million euros, but it will be paid in installments. United is a club that Bruno Fernandes likes a lot in England, it is a club he really wants to play for."

"The talks have intensified in recent days, so we hope it is close."

According to reports in Portugal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his assistant manager, Mike Phelan, went to see Fernandes in action against Porto on Sunday, although the United chief refused to answer questions about the matter on Friday.

The 25-year-old said in August that Sporting blocked a move to Tottenham in the summer after expressing his desire to play in England, and Dias says the decision took its toll on the player.

"When the agreement with Tottenham was not carried out, it did not affect Bruno Fernandes' game, but it affected him mentally," Dias said.

"He is the captain of the team and he never stops complaining, arguing with the referees all the time. You can see that he is fed up, is a high quality player and needs another challenge."

1:24 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces questions about Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisbon amid reports that he went to see the midfielder in action Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces questions about Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisbon amid reports that he went to see the midfielder in action

"Here in Portugal, when you have a great player who is attracted to the market, sometimes clubs to strengthen their negotiating position, review the contract.

"They raised the salary a little, but what they want is to increase the release clause so that they have more power when negotiating."

"What happened with Bruno Fernandes was that they tried to raise the salary to calm him down a bit and compensate for the fact that no agreement was reached in the summer."

1:21 The Transfer Talk team examines whether or not Manchester United should sign Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes The Transfer Talk team examines whether or not Manchester United should sign Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes

& # 39; United needs bodies & # 39;

Sky sports news reporter James cooper he says: "Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not have been prepared to fully reveal his weekend location, but it seems that the club might be looking at a midfielder with whom Bruno Fernandes, of Sporting Lisbon, have previously been linked.

"United needs bodies in their midfield and was already actively seeking transfer options before the injuries of Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba."

Paul Pogba is one of several first team players injured by Manchester United

"Of the current team, only Juan Mata was an acquisition in January, Manchester United traditionally does not do many successful businesses or businesses in this window."

"Solskjaer has the resources to attract players and has said he wants his squad to emerge stronger than weak from this window. He is also preparing to lose his captain, Ashley Young, so maybe there is a purchase at stake?"

