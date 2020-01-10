Britney Spears posts a new swimsuit photo on Instagrm, but people keep cheating on her, even after she asked them to stop

Britney Spears continues to share updates about her life on her social media account, although there are many who worry that the attention is causing her more harm than good. Britney has shared her feelings about seeing the negative comments on her Instagram page, where she has 23.3 million followers and made it clear that the comments are distressing for her emotional health and well-being. Still, some people decide to leave comments where they judge Britney's appearance, her eye makeup and even the way she looks at the camera when she poses for a photo.

In Britney's most recent photos, she included two photos in which she wore a white choker and a snake skin bikini. Britney put her thumbs on the sides of the bottom of her bikini and exposed her two tattoos. Although Britney has a good amount of trolls that continue to leave negative comments about everything she publishes, she also has dedicated fans who praise and encourage her.

Many of his fans agree that Britney has a fabulous figure and that the mother of two children looks amazing at 38. You can see the bikini photos that Britney shared on Instagram below.

When Britney shared her request that people stop bullying her, many people were moved and realized that her cruel comments were having a negative impact on her. Still, it seems that there are people who will never leave Britney alone, even after all these years.

Here is the post and subtitle that Britney shared before the holidays.

“Happy holidays friends !!!! I love to share with all of you … but it has been difficult to keep wanting to share because people say the worst things! If you don't like a post … save it and stop following that person! There is no reason to go out of your way to make bad comments and intimidate people. Stay happy and pleasant in these holidays and may God bless you !!!!! "

What do you think about the way people continue to treat Britney Spears? Do you think people should continually criticize their hair, makeup and even the way it looks in the camera?

Ad

Britney shares many videos about her aerobic yoga workouts. They have become so popular that people ask you to create a yoga DVD.



Post views:

0 0