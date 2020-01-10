Britain's blacks wonder what took Harry and Meghan so long

LONDON – When Prince Harry and Meghan announced this week that they would abandon their royal duties and spend a lot of time in North America, many of Britain's minority residents said they felt a great relief.

Finally, many said in interviews, the couple could finally escape the abuse, largely racially dyed, that has been infused by the British press, particularly the country's strident tabloids.

"Thank God they are free," said Sanaa Edness, raising her arms to the sky as she walked through Fordham Park in southeast London. “No one should tolerate harassment and abusive behavior due to the color of their skin. This is all about his race, I know because as a Caribbean woman who didn't grow up here, I have experienced it myself. ”

It wasn't supposed to end like this.

When an African-American bishop and a gospel choir performed at the wedding ceremony of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018, he set a precedent for many of Britain's people of color, which until then they had felt excluded from the deeply white culture and traditions of the British monarchy.