Britain's blacks wonder what took Harry and Meghan so long

LONDON – When Prince Harry and Meghan announced this week that they would abandon their royal duties and spend a lot of time in North America, many of Britain's minority residents said they felt a great relief.
Finally, many said in interviews, the couple could finally escape the abuse, largely racially dyed, that has been infused by the British press, particularly the country's strident tabloids.
"Thank God they are free," said Sanaa Edness, raising her arms to the sky as she walked through Fordham Park in southeast London. “No one should tolerate harassment and abusive behavior due to the color of their skin. This is all about his race, I know because as a Caribbean woman who didn't grow up here, I have experienced it myself. ”
It wasn't supposed to end like this.
When an African-American bishop and a gospel choir performed at the wedding ceremony of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018, he set a precedent for many of Britain's people of color, which until then they had felt excluded from the deeply white culture and traditions of the British monarchy.
"They wanted to show her as the angry black woman like a thorn against the sweet English rose petals Mrs. Kate is," Edness said.
In a rare ITV television interview broadcast in October, the Duchess spoke about her struggles and revealed that her friends had warned her that if she married Prince Harry, British newspapers would "destroy her life."
The tabloids deny that their coverage shows racial prejudice and say they have the right to examine the couple when they receive public funds.
"Most of the media ignore all the racism factor that has clearly played an important role in the couple's decision," said Nadine Batchelor-Hunt, former president of the black and minority Ethnic campaign at the University of Cambridge.
"There is more talk about racism issues in popular discourse in the United States," he continued. "People are more aware of it, while here the black community is much smaller and does not really pose as a major problem regularly."
In the last census of 2011, black residents constituted only about 3 percent of Britain's population, with 87 percent of whites and the rest of other ethnic groups. In the United States, by contrast, non-Hispanic whites represent only 60.4 percent of the population in 2019, while blacks were the largest minority, with 13.4 percent.
Batchelor-Hunt also noted that real correspondents and commentators are predominantly white. "Many of them do not know when they are completely racist and how their comments on social networks are amplified," he said.
In an opinion article published in The New York Times on Thursday, Afua Hirsh, the author of "Brit (ish): On Race, Identity and Belonging," analyzed the relationship between duchess coverage and Gran's class culture Brittany.
"In Britain's rigid class society, there is still a deep correlation between privilege and race." she wrote. "Relatively few people of color, let alone counting only those with African heritage, who achieve prominent success and prosperity in Britain, are often told that we must be grateful & # 39; or that we leave if we don't like it here. "
In the interviews, a persistent theme was the surprise that senior members of the royal family had not shown enough support to Meghan. Many said they watched in amazement as Buckingham Palace issued several statements in defense of Prince Andrew, who was involved in a child sex trafficking scandal, while remaining silent about systematic attacks on the Duchess.
"She didn't get the support she needed from the royal family," said Carol Lengolo, a mother of two children from southeast London, who grew up in South Africa as a big fan of the monarchy. “You never see them talking about racism, standing next to it, defending it. She has been alone. "
Ms. Lengolo said she was happy and relieved that the couple was finally free of all abuse and negativity. She could not understand why someone was surprised by the announcement.
"These people needed to do this for the sake of their mental health and to protect their newborn child," he said. “I support them 100 percent. I'm really happy for them. "
The tabloid columnists expressed their shock and outrage at the announcement of Prince Harry and the Duchess on Wednesday, accusing them, among other things, of being "Selfish," "intriguing," "hypocrites,quot; who had shown an "atrocious period of judgment,quot; and were "trying to bring down the monarchy."
"I've seen some real embarrassing pranks in my time, but out of sheer arrogance, right, greed and deliberate disrespect, nothing has matched the behavior of the & # 39; Duke and Duchess of Sussex & # 39;" wrote Piers Morgan, columnist of the Daily Mail.
"I put quotes in those titles because I sincerely hope they don't exist for a long time."
The popular black comedian Gina Yashere responded to Mr. Morgan's column on Twitter saying, "Please. Every black person knew that this was going to happen. Constant racist and virulent abuse disguised as criticism."
Mr. Morgan replied: “Oh Gina, stop being so ridiculous. Meghan Markle's criticism has nothing to do with the color of her skin and everything that has to do with it being a shameless work that causes enormous damage to our royal family. "
Ms. Lengolo's 13-year-old daughter, Tshego, sees it differently. She idolizes Mrs. Markle and hopes to be an actress someday in Los Angeles. She said that although she was disappointed that the duchess distanced herself from the royal family, she was also proud of her for making such a "brave,quot; and "powerful,quot; decision.
"I think it's scary how they can judge someone by their skin tone," Tshego said, his voice rising with emotion.
"Take Kate for example," he continued. “He married a member of the royal family and we don't hear much about her. But suddenly, a person of color enters the royal family and everyone jumps and chases after her. If it were white, it wouldn't be treated that way, and that's just the cold reality. "
Anna Schaverien contributed the reports.
