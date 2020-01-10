Brian McBride appointed manager of the US national team UU. | Soccer news





Former Fulham striker Brian McBride has been named general manager of the US national team. UU.

McBride replaces Earnie Stewart, who left office in August after only one year in office to become the sports director of the US federation. UU.

The 47-year-old, who spent four years at Fulham scoring 37 goals in 149 appearances, played in three World Cups for the United States and scored 30 goals in 95 games for his country.

McBride said: "I feel incredibly honored to represent the national team once again.

"It is extremely important that everyone understands the privilege and pride that comes with wearing the shirt, and I am excited about the opportunity to build relationships with players and clubs that align with the philosophy and values ​​of American football.

The US sports director, Stewart, said: "We are delighted that Brian McBride assumes the role."

"Through his impressive career as a three-time World Cup veteran and in clubs in England, Germany and the United States, he has earned the respect of his peers around the world.

"The reputation earned with effort will allow you to forge important relationships both internationally and here at home, and your understanding of the game and what it takes to succeed at the highest levels will be invaluable to our group of players and our staff."