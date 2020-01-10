Brandi Redmond enters the welfare center for accusations of racism

Brandi Redmond It is taking time to "reflect and improve herself,quot; after igniting the controversy with a racist video.

In a statement, the Redmond representative confirmed that the 41-year-old woman registered at a wellness center to "reflect and improve." In addition, his representative revealed on Instagram: "You will return with us next week. We support you on this healing journey and ask you to join us."

His decision to register at this center comes from a video recently reappeared in 2017 in which he pretends to be an "Asian,quot; woman. In the clip, he says: "They ask me how Asian I am because I have narrowed eyes," while her daughters pose and laugh behind her.

Since then, the short clip was removed and Brandi issued an apology on January 4. "A video reappeared from me three years ago that at the time I had published it and quickly deleted it and then I immediately apologized for my callousness. Once again I would like to sincerely apologize for my offensive actions," she tweeted.