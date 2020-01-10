Brandi Redmond enters the welfare center for accusations of racism

Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images)
Brandi Redmond It is taking time to "reflect and improve herself,quot; after igniting the controversy with a racist video.
In a statement, the Redmond representative confirmed that the 41-year-old woman registered at a wellness center to "reflect and improve." In addition, his representative revealed on Instagram: "You will return with us next week. We support you on this healing journey and ask you to join us."
His decision to register at this center comes from a video recently reappeared in 2017 in which he pretends to be an "Asian,quot; woman. In the clip, he says: "They ask me how Asian I am because I have narrowed eyes," while her daughters pose and laugh behind her.
Since then, the short clip was removed and Brandi issued an apology on January 4. "A video reappeared from me three years ago that at the time I had published it and quickly deleted it and then I immediately apologized for my callousness. Once again I would like to sincerely apologize for my offensive actions," she tweeted.
While Brandi insists on Twitter that he doesn't have a "good maliciousand "in his body, some critics believe that his apology was not sincere. screenshots, that E! The news could not independently verify, according to reports, the star told social media users that it was a "good impersonation,quot; and "would do it again for a very good audition."
She added: "No harm was done."
In addition, many on social networks call Brandi hypocritical since she was accused. LeeAnne Locken of racist behavior. As some will remember, LeeAnne's use of the phrase "cheerful Mexican,quot; was an important topic of discussion at the fourth season meeting and Brandi was one of the many stars who warned LeeAnne. According to Brandi, LeeAnne calling the people "Mexican,quot; was "disgusting."
"I feel it's disgusting. Looking, I'm disappointed," Redmond told Locken. "I don't want to be associated. I'm embarrassed and LeeAnn isn't right, it's not right. Using that over and over again is racism."
LeeAnn apologized numerous times, but it is not clear if the rest of the cast forgives her for her language.
