Brandi Redmond entered a wellness retreat after a video of her mocking Asians resurfaced

The Real Housewives of Dallas has just finished its most controversial season to date. There are still lasting effects of the drama surrounding the show for the stars.

If you have not lived up to Texas star holders, Leanne Locken received a violent reaction for her offensive statements about her co-star Kary Brittingham.

The cast, along with the viewers of the show, gathered to punish Locken for his "cheerful Mexican,quot; (and other derogatory insults) that was apparently stopped by a resurfaced video of Brandi Redmond mocking the Asians.

Many people felt that Redmond was being a hypocrite for condemning Leanne, but showed racist behavior. Your original responses to the people who mentioned the video again definitely did not help your case.

Now, it has been revealed that Brandi has registered for a welfare retreat.

A representative of his podcast with his co-star Stephanie Hollman told People Magazine that he is in a wellness center to reflect and improve.

‘She will return with us next week. We support her on this healing journey and ask her to join us in that, "said the speaker.

Stephanie tweeted a fan who asked about the topic: ‘Yes, it has been registered in a therapeutic healing center. I send you much love and prayers during this time of reflection and healing. I hope you can join me on that! We should all spread more love through social networks #RHOD. "

Yes, it has been registered in a therapeutic healing center. I send you much love and prayers during this time of reflection and healing. I hope you can join me on that! We should all spread more love through social networks ❤️ #RHOD – Stephanie Hollman (@stephhollman) January 10, 2020

This is not the first time Stephanie defended her best friend. During a recent visit to Watch What Happens Live, Stephanie addressed Brandi's irregularities.

‘I think she made a horrible mistake. She apologized. She apologized then. She apologized again. She is learning, she is growing. I think it's a really poor trial and a horrible decision. I've been talking to her on the phone a lot, and she's struggling with shame to do it, and I think she realizes it's not right. "

