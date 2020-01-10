Brad Pitt jokingly shares his new life goals and talks about his "disaster of a personal life,quot;

Earlier this week, Brad Pitt won the award for best supporting actor in the National Board of Review Awards for his role in Quentin Tarantino Once upon a time … in Hollywood. And, during his acceptance speech, he joked about his new life goals, which could be a disappointment for fans of Of the ocean movie franchise

According to Persons In the magazine, the 56-year-old man told the audience that his "goals in life are now quite simple." Pitt said he wants to be happy and stay healthy, and then added that he wants to avoid "a financial situation in which I have Ocean & # 39; s 14."

"Hi, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are at WTF with @marcmaron. I wish I could hear that on @Spotify". You may! Https://t.co/po5Ejz3KcN All new WTF episodes are in @Spotify, including this pic.twitter.com/UCet7vg1Eb – WTF with Marc Maron (@WTFpod) January 6, 2020

The last time Pitt starred in a Of the ocean the movie was in 2007 when Ocean & # 39; s Thirteen go to theaters The most recent film in the franchise was 2018 Ocean & # 39; s 8, which featured a female cast directed by Sandra Bullock.

Lately, Pitt has been talking about his personal life more than usual, as he revealed that his friend Bradley Cooper helped him get sober. And also appeared in the podcast WTF with Marc Maron together with his Once upon a time … in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and talked about dealing with paparazzi and living life in the spotlight.

Maron asked Pitt and DiCaprio about the point in their careers when they knew they had made the big moment, and DiCaprio said it was after he made "a movie called Titanic. ”He explained that one day he noticed that four black SUVs followed him and realized that they were the paparazzi.

DiCaprio added that it doesn't happen so much these days, and Pitt was surprised.

"Isn't that right?" Pitt asked. "I'm a little unhappy with you. I'm like, crap mag fodder. I don't know … because of my personal life disaster, probably."

When he accepted the Golden Globe award last weekend for best supporting actor, Pitt said he wanted to take his mother with him to the ceremony, but he couldn't because anyone who is next to him causes dating gossip.

"And that would be awkward," Pitt joked.

During the podcast, Pitt also recalled going to the world premiere of Fight club Back in 1999 at the Venice Film Festival. He revealed that he and his co-star Ed Norton thought it would be a good idea to smoke a joint before going to the screening, and they couldn't help laughing all the time.

"The movie begins, the first joke appears and it's the crickets; it's an absolute silence. Another joke, and it's just silent … this just doesn't translate at all," Brad Pitt said. “The more it happened, the more fun it was for Edward and me. So we started laughing. We are the holes in the back that laugh at our own jokes. The only ones who laugh.



