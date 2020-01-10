Bournemouth vs. Watford: Eddie Howe & # 39; Desperate & # 39; for improving the atmosphere at Vitality Stadium | Soccer news

Watch Bournemouth versus Watford live in Sky Sports Premier League this Sunday from 1pm; The start is at 2 p.m.

















Eddie Howe says he's & # 39; desperate & # 39; for seeing an improved atmosphere at Vitality Stadium for their crucial game against Watford on Sunday

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he is "desperate,quot; to see an improved atmosphere at Vitality Stadium and has urged his team to give their fans something when they receive Watford on Sunday.

The Cherries recorded only their third home win of the season last weekend when they defeated Luton 4-0 in the third round of the FA Cup.

His team is in the form of a miserable league, losing eight of its last 10 games, a race that has seen them fall to 18 in the Premier League.

His next opponents, Watford, who have won three of their last four league games, are also in the relegation zone and before their visit, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1 p.m. – Howe called on Bournemouth fans to back his team in trouble.

"The teams used to really fear coming here. It was a tight stadium with a really good atmosphere," Howe said.

"There is no fault in the crowd because we haven't had a good enough performance here this season. A couple of wins is not enough."

"Between now and the end of the season, we need to recover that atmosphere. We will leave with good body language, attitude, mentality and the crowd will support that."

"I'm desperate to see that this weekend and we have to show how much this game means to us."

Sunday's game is the first of four games, three of which are at home, against teams in the lower half of the league.

When asked if the match list had offered Bournemouth the opportunity to change his luck, Howe said: "I think it's fair to say that.

"Without a doubt, this is a huge game for us. The players know it and I am sure that the crowd knows how much we are going to need them this weekend."

"We have a key race against the teams around us and that will make a difference. We can't wait any longer: we need points and we need points quickly."

& # 39; Now is not the time for departures & # 39;

Howe also revealed that there have been no offers for any of the Bournemouth players, and says that their current struggles mean they cannot afford to lose any key players.

Nathan Ake is interesting Chelsea, which included a buyback clause when they sold the defender to the Cherries, but when asked if any player wanted to leave at the transfer window this month, Howe said: "I certainly hope not, not with the position we are in. It's not time for that.

"It's a time for everyone to come together and focus totally on achieving our goals and our goals. It's a really difficult window to recruit but also to sell to any of your best players."

"As far as I'm concerned, those who are part of our plans are absolutely not us."

Asmir Begovic could leave Bournemouth again this month after returning from Qarabag

Howe added that Asmir Begovic has returned to Bournemouth after his loan period with the Azerbaijani side Qarabag, but he is not sure if he will stay at the club this month.

"He has returned with us. He has trained three or four days and it has been really good," Howe said. "I don't know (if he will stay). That is a situation in which things can change, but right now he is part of our group."

