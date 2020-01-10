Bounce Music Pioneer 5th Ward Weebie died of complications after a heart attack

Instagram

Days before his death, friends and family were asking for prayers for the rapper from New Orleans, who was in serious condition after surgery for a broken artery.

Rapper 5th Ward Weebie He has died at 42. The New Orleans artist, whose real name is Jerome Cosey, died Thursday, January 9 from complications after suffering a heart attack, his close friend. P Town Moe Has confirmed.

Weebie reportedly underwent surgery for a broken artery and died of related complications while still hospitalized. Earlier this week, his family and friends were asking for prayers for the rapper, who was in serious condition.

"First it was his kidneys and they had it in a machine so that his kidneys would work again, then his lungs left the next day," Moe said in a video posted on his social media accounts. "I don't know why God wanted him right now, but my brother left."

He captioned the video, "I love you so much brother." Finding it is hard to believe that his close friend is gone, he added in another post: "My damn brother brother, this hurt you @ 5thwardweebie, you are so wrong to leave us like this, brother."

The mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, also paid tribute to Weebie, posting a statement on Instagram that said: "It broke my heart to know that Jerome Cosey, our 5th Ward Weebie, has passed away. Let me discover that they didn't know who it was." … He was an iconic personality, a legend of New Orleans and a dear friend. He was the King of rebound, who showed us how to move, how to love and how to bring passion and humanity to everything we do. New Orleans has lost a cornerstone of our culture. Our city will not be the same without its voice and spirit. May he rest in the perfect peace of God. "

Further sharing Weebie's achievements in music, he added, "5th Ward Weebie was a driving force in the New Orleans Bounce music scene, producing hits like & # 39; Get Out The Way & # 39; and & # 39; Let Me Find Out & # 39; along with a simple cathartic about Hurricane Katrina.More recently he performed at our Black and Gold Pep Rally in the City Hall lobby before the New Orleans Saints game against the Saints victory 33-27 over the Seattle Seahawks. "

Weebie is known for helping the pioneering sound of rebound music in New Orleans for decades. It began to gain popularity in the 1990s and gained regional success with "F *** Katrina", which was launched in 2005 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. He also collaborated with little Wayne in the single "Bend It Ova" and rap duo Partners-N-CrimeThe success of 2009 "So attracted."

He returned with a humorous song titled "Let Me Find Out" in 2014 and his popularity made Snoop Dogg Y the roots& # 39; Questlove proclaim Weebie fans.