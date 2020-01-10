Bomb blast claimed by ISIS kills at least 15 in the Pakistan mosque used by the Taliban

LAHORE, Pakistan – A bomb explosion inside a mosque in southwest Pakistan, believed to be frequented by senior Taliban figures, killed at least 15 people on Friday and wounded at least 18 more, according to police officials .
Several of the injured were in critical condition, and hospital authorities feared that the death toll could increase further.
The explosion went through a mosque during the night prayers in Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the SITE intelligence group.
A local leader of a religious political party in Pakistan, who is familiar with Taliban networks in the country and spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of their safety, said the mosque was sometimes used by a Taliban leader, Mawlawi Abdul Hakeem, but he was not present at the time of the attack.
The Taliban and the Islamic State they have fought each other for control of the territory in Afghanistan, and Afghan Taliban leaders have long used shrines across the border in Pakistan. But Qari Muhammad Yousuf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, said there was no Taliban leader present and that a meeting was not being held in the mosque when the attack occurred.
The mosque's chief cleric and a police officer were among those killed.
Paramilitary troops arrived at the mosque shortly after the bombing and cordoned off the area for further investigation.
Pakistani civil and military leaders condemned the bombing and called it a terrorist act.
"Those who attacked innocents in a mosque can never be true Muslims," said General Qamar Javed Bajwa, head of Pakistan's army, as quoted by a military spokesman, Major General Asif Ghafoor.
Quetta has a history of sectarian and militant violence. In the past, Sunni militant groups attacked the Shiite Muslim minority in the country. And a secessionist group, the Balochistan Liberation Army, has waged a low-level insurgency for years. Secessionists demand more autonomy and greater participation in the natural resources of the region, such as gas and oil.
On August 16, 2019, a bomb exploded near Quetta in a mosque frequented by the Taliban's supreme leader, Mawlawi Haibatullah Akhundzada. He was not in the mosque during the explosion, but one of his brothers was killed.
Salman Masood reported from Lahore, Pakistan, and Zia ur-Rehman from Karachi, Pakistan.