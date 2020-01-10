Bomb blast claimed by ISIS kills at least 15 in the Pakistan mosque used by the Taliban

LAHORE, Pakistan – A bomb explosion inside a mosque in southwest Pakistan, believed to be frequented by senior Taliban figures, killed at least 15 people on Friday and wounded at least 18 more, according to police officials .

Several of the injured were in critical condition, and hospital authorities feared that the death toll could increase further.

The explosion went through a mosque during the night prayers in Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, according to the SITE intelligence group.

A local leader of a religious political party in Pakistan, who is familiar with Taliban networks in the country and spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of their safety, said the mosque was sometimes used by a Taliban leader, Mawlawi Abdul Hakeem, but he was not present at the time of the attack.