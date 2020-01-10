Bomb attack targets the faithful in the Quetta mosque, killing 14 | News

Islamabad, Pakistan – At least 14 people died and more than 20 were injured in a bomb attack on a mosque during the evening prayers in the city of Quetta, in southwest Pakistan.

"We currently have 20 wounded and 14 people died." said Waseem Baig, spokesman for the city's main hospital, where the victims were taken on Friday.

"Eight people are seriously injured."

Plus:

A senior police officer, Amanullah, appeared to be the target of the bombing and died in the attack, said police officer Ali Muhammad.

The images of the scene showed debris and debris scattered throughout the mosque's courtyard.

"We went to offer our prayers, when we went to bow our heads … there was a sudden explosion," said Azmatullah, a survivor of the attack, to Al Jazeera.

"It was near the door, so I ran from there to my house, which is close."

The attack is the second such incident that attacks security forces in Quetta this week.

On Tuesday, at least two people died and more than 14 were injured after an improvised explosive device mounted on a motorcycle exploded in a market area.

That attack was claimed by Baloch separatist groups, which have led an armed uprising for the independence of Baloch ethnic areas in Balochistan province.

The province is the largest in Pakistan and is rich in mineral resources, but its rugged terrain and arid climate also make it the least densely populated region of the country.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Friday's attack.

"The roads are not safe anyway, but now we are not even safe in our mosques," said Azmatullah, who was injured in the attack on Friday.

Asad Hashim is the digital correspondent of Al Jazeera in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.