Billie Eilish shares bikini photos of her Hawaiian getaway

Billie eilishThe current getaway in Hawaii is well deserved. After working hard and enjoying success in 2019, the 18-year-old singer headed to Kaua & # 39; i, the most adventurous island of Hawaii with her friends.

The hitmaker "bad" shared on Friday, January 10 with his followers of Instagram a series of photos and videos taken during his holiday full of fun on the island, which is known for its wide range of tropical forests. Among the videos was Tyrolean Billie on a treetop.

Other videos showed the teenage star rafting between the walls of the ocean cave, floating through the water in a canoe and jumping into the water to meet his friends. In their post, fans were able to see Billie putting on a bikini, which is weird because she has never been seen in anything other than baggy clothes.

"I never want the world to know everything about me," Billie said earlier about her style. "That's why I wear baggy clothes. No one can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath. No one can say, & # 39; she is thin and thick & # 39; & # 39 ;, she is not thin and thick & # 39; & # 39 ;, she has a flat at **, & # 39; & # 39; she has a fat at **. No one can say any of that because they don't know it. "

Returning to Billie's getaway photos, some fans said they were happy to see her enjoy some free time. "You deserve free time," a fan wrote in the comment. "I love this for you, you look so happy and radiant," echoed another.

"It's been a while since you relaxed and had fun," said another. "You deserve to experience the best baby," added a fan.

After the vacation, Billie already had some great concerts for her. It included the 2020 Grammy Awards that will be held on January 26. The singer of "everything I wanted" is nominated for six categories; "Record of the Year", "Album of the Year", "Song of the Year", "Best New Artist", "Best Pop Solo Performance" and "Best Pop Vocal Album".