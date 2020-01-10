Bill Cosby blames #MeToo "Hysteria,quot; for his imprisonment

Bill Cosby will not fall without fighting. BET reports that the former comedian, who was once a legend in the entertainment industry, is now trying to take his case to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

Bill is serving a 3 to 10 year prison sentence at this time for allegedly drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand, who was the basketball coach at Temple University in 2004. On his IG account, an agent on behalf of Bill He issued a statement in which his team blamed the "hysteria,quot; surrounding the #MeToo movement for his conviction and subsequent imprisonment.

Reportedly, Bill and his legal team will try to take the case to the Supreme Court to review how the cultural circumstances of the #MeToo movement may have negatively impacted how the justice system worked in their particular case.

The Instagram letter explained a crucial detail of the case: the fact that women were allowed to pass their accusations of sexual assault in court, despite the fact that many of them were decades old and had never been proven. The statement states that Bill was stripped of his due process rights, in addition to the presumption of innocence, both essential rights of US citizens.

Bill and his legal team argued that the jury should never have heard other women's stories, considering that it was not directly related to the case in question.

As the followers of the case know, the 82-year-old standing comic has been accused of sexual harassment, rape and assault, by a large number of women in the past 5 years. Earlier, Bill said that when he appears on probation, they would never hear him say that he had remorse.

Bill Cosby's reputation was first questioned on a large scale in 2014 when a parody of Hannibal Burress went viral on YouTube. In the past, Bill was once criticized for telling young African Americans to put on his pants, to which Hannibal referred to in his routine. Buress noted the hypocrisy of such criticism.



