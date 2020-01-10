Beyonce unleashes rumors of the James Bond soundtrack after posting this photo

Instagram

According to reports, Beyonce Knowles has recorded a song for the latest Bond film & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39; after she uploaded a photo of martini and an ad from Ivy Park that allegedly pointed to 007.

Beyhive was filled with rumors that suggested Beyonce Knowles recorded a song for the next James Bond movie "No time to die"Her fans were convinced that she gave a hint about the soundtrack with one of the images on her Instagram.

It was a picture of her at the Golden Globe Awards. She was leaning on the table to take her martini. No subtitles were added to the image, but fans said it was enough to point out 007 since the signature drink of the famous British super spy was also martini.

Fans recalled that Queen Bey posted a photo of a glass of lemonade before she finally released her sixth studio album "Lemonade" in 2016.

The diehard fans of the singer found another supposed clue in the latest commercial of her Ivy Park x Adidas. They thought it was no coincidence that the clock in the ad indicated 4 and 10 and the new Daniel Craig– Starring the film was due to appear on April 10 (4/10) in the United States.

While online conversations only got hot recently, fans believed that the "Formation" star has been giving clues since 2018. One tweeted: "Beyonce has been hinting at James Bond since his set of Coachella in 2018 when he tested the tune of the subject during Don & # 39; t Hurt Yourself. "

Another said: "What makes me think that Beyonce is really making the James Bond soundtrack is that there are less than three months left for the movie and we still don't know who is singing the songs."

It is not the first time it is rumored that Beyonce sang the Bond song. More than a decade ago, it was rumored that he was recording a song for 2008 "Quantum of Solace" but Alicia Keys Y Jack white He ended up joining forces in a song called "Another way to die." Unfortunately, he received a warm reception in the USA. UU., Since it only reached number 81 in Hot 100.

In 2017, a new rumor suggested that Beyonce was in talks to make a song for the next Bond movie. According to reports, she was willing to accept the challenge after the success of Adele Y Sam smith with their respective singles for 2012 "Skyfall"and of 2015"Spectrum".

Back then, it was rumored that she would get help from her husband Jay Z. In addition to that, an executive from an MGM studio said that an appearance of the singer in the film would be "the icing on the cake."

Beyonce herself recently made a song for him Jon Favreau-managed "The Lion King"remake. He also lent his voice to Nala's character. He received multiple nominations, including a Golden Globe and two Grammys for the soundtrack.