Beyonce publishes a photo of Martini and fans are convinced that she is involved in the next James Bond movie!

The triple threat led her platform to share a new photo and now, fans are convinced that she was giving them clues that she will appear in the next James Bond movie! So is! Beyonce published a photo of her enjoying a martini, which turns out to be the favorite drink of the famous character and that generated rumors that she is involved in the next installment entitled "There is no time to die!"

As you know, Bey brought her own champagne to the Golden Globe Awards, but it turns out she also enjoyed a martini while she was there.

Still, not many people paid attention to that until she posted a photo that showed her lips against a martini glass!

If you're not a big Beyonce fan, you might think that the connection between her drinking a martini and really being in the James Bond movie is ridiculous!

However, those who know her know very well that she likes to give clues like this.

Maybe you remember that time when he posted a picture of a close-up with a lemon and then his lemonade album was released not long after!

I think she will be in the James Bond project. Martini is his signature drink. https://t.co/QSDdijX7ck – ✨ Δslı (@AsliYonce) January 9, 2020

With this in mind, and also the fact that a new James Bond movie will be released in April, many people are convinced that Beyonce is involved in some way.

A fan even pointed out that I could have hinted at it a long time ago!

Beyoncé has been hinting at James Bond since his set of Coachella 2018 when he tested the theme tune during Don & # 39; t Hurt Yourself pic.twitter.com/m18j8X9ONn – EDGES KINKY (@beeeysus) January 9, 2020

Some believe that she is the one who sings the introductory song for the movie!

Here are a couple of reactions to his post: & # 39; He won't get away with it this time … BEYONCÉ JAMES BOND THEME CONFIRMED. & # 39; / & # 39; What makes me think that Beyonce is really making the James Bond soundtrack is that it's less than 3 months before the movie we still don't know who is singing the songs & # 39 ;.



